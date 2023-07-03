Today at 05:38 am

(Alliance News) - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd on Monday said that Peter Gray will start his role as chair on July 31.

The UK-focused real estate investment trust had appointed Gray as chair-elect back in April, replacing Ken McCullagh.

Gray is chair of property developer Urban&Civic PLC and of boatyard company Premier Marinas Holdings Ltd.

UK Commercial Property REIT shares rose 1.7% to 49.21 pence each on Monday morning in London.

