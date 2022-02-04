UK Commercial Property REIT : Director Dealing

Date: 04 February 2022
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
4 February 2022
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr Ken McCullagh
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
2.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares
GB00B19Z2J52
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
83.798p
|
30,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
04/02/2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
g)
|
Currency
|
GBP - British Pound
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001
Disclaimer
UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:55:06 UTC.