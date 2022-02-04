Log in
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing

02/04/2022 | 12:46pm EST
Date:               04 February 2022

Company:       UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject:           Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI:                        213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

4 February 2022

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Mr Ken McCullagh
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GB00B19Z2J52
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.798p 30,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 04/02/2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP – British Pound


Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL  +44 (0)1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2022
