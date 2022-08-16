UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr and Mrs C M Ayre

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Mrs C M Ayre PCA to Mr C M Ayre, a Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

b) LEI 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ORDINARY 25P SHARES





GB00B19Z2J52

b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.78180600 50,000

d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/a – single transaction

N/a – single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15