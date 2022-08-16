Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKCM   GB00B19Z2J52

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(UKCM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
76.85 GBX   -0.97%
09:15aUK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing
PR
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Hikes Quarterly Dividend Anew Following Valuation Growth
MT
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Net Asset Value at 30 June 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing

08/16/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr and Mrs C M Ayre
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Mrs C M Ayre PCA to Mr C M Ayre, a Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
b) LEI 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 ORDINARY 25P SHARES
 

GB00B19Z2J52
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.78180600 50,000
d) Aggregated information
 — Aggregated volume
— Price
N/a – single transaction
N/a – single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port, Guernsey

GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
09:15aUK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing
PR
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Hikes Quarterly Dividend Anew Following Valuation Growth
MT
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Net Asset Value at 30 June 2022
PR
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd Declares Special Dividend, Payable 31 August 2022
CI
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd Declares Second Interim Dividend, Payable 31 August 202..
CI
08/01UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Name re Alternative Investment Fund Manager
PR
06/16UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR
05/16UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Notice of AGM
PR
05/12UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Acquires Hotel and Development Opportunity
CI
More news