UK Commercial Property REIT Limited is a Guernsey-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The investment objective of the Company is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of United Kingdom's commercial properties. The Company's portfolio has a strong bias towards prime, institutional quality properties and is diversified by location and sector across the United Kingdom. It invests in mainly four commercial property sectors: office, retail, industrial, and leisure/other. Its property portfolio includes Bestway, Meir Park, Stoke-on-Trent; Clipper Logistics, Tetron Park, Swadlincote; Dolphin Estate, Sunbury-on-Thames; Emerald Park East, Emersons Green, Bristol; Gatwick Gate Industrial Estate, Crawley; Hannah Close, Wembley, London; and more. Its investment manager is abrdn Fund Managers Limited.

