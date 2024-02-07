UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
 

(The “Company” or “UKCM”)

 

7 FEBRUARY 2024

 

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2023

 

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the “Company”) have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2023:

Property Income Distribution (“PID”)  0.85 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -  15 February 2024

Record Date -  16 February 2024

Payment Date -  29 February 2024

 

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745471

 