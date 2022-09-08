Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKCM   GB00B19Z2J52

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(UKCM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:20 2022-09-08 am EDT
66.70 GBX   +0.45%
08:16aUK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/18Birmingham City Council acquired 9 Colmore Row from UK Commercial Property REIT Limited for £26.4 million.
CI
08/18UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

09/08/2022 | 08:16am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B19Z2J52

Issuer Name

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Sep-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.04% 11.04% 143,435,338
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.03% 10.03%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares 143,435,338 11.04%
Sub Total 8.A 143,435,338 11.04%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited Investec Wealth & Investment Limited 10.93% 10.93%
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited Investec Wealth & Investment (Channel Islands) Limited 0.11% 0.11%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

08-Sep-2022

13. Place Of Completion

UK


