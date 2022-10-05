UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Publication of Circular

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(the “Company”)

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

5 October 2022

PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR

Further to the announcement released by UK Commercial Property REIT Limited on 10 August 2022, the Company has today published and sent to shareholders a circular (the "Circular") convening the extraordinary general meeting to be held at 10.30 a.m on 25 October 2022 at the offices of Dickson Minto at Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW to consider a resolution to approve the continuation of the Company (the "Resolution").

The Board considers that the continuation of the Company is in the best interests of the shareholders as a whole. It will enable the continued implementation of the Company's investment strategy including the completion of its committed developments which will add significant rental income to its property portfolio. The Board is therefore unanimously recommending all Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolution and further details are set out in the Circular as to why the Board is making this recommendation.

The Board intends to vote their entire beneficial holdings in favour of the Resolution and Phoenix (being certain subsidiaries of Phoenix Life Limited and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited), collectively the Company's largest shareholders, accounting for 43 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital have also committed to support the continuation.

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the Circular including the Notice of General Meeting and form of proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Circular will also be available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.ukcpreit.com.

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton/Jamie Horton, abrdn

Tel: 0131 528 4261

William Simmonds, J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7742 4000

Richard Sunderland/Andrew Davis/Emily Smart, FTI Consulting

Tel: 020 3727 1000