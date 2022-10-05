Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKCM   GB00B19Z2J52

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(UKCM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:40 2022-10-05 am EDT
57.35 GBX   -5.98%
09:23aUK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Publication of Circular
PR
09/30UK Commercial Property REIT's H1 Income Doubles On Higher Investment Property Gains
MT
09/30UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Interim Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Publication of Circular

10/05/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

 (the “Company”)

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

5 October 2022

PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR

Further to the announcement released by UK Commercial Property REIT Limited on 10 August 2022, the Company has today published and sent to shareholders a circular (the "Circular") convening the extraordinary general meeting to be held at 10.30 a.m on 25 October 2022 at the offices of Dickson Minto at Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW to consider a resolution to approve the continuation of the Company (the "Resolution").

The Board considers that the continuation of the Company is in the best interests of the shareholders as a whole.  It will enable the continued implementation of the Company's investment strategy including the completion of its committed developments which will add significant rental income to its property portfolio.  The Board is therefore unanimously recommending all Shareholders to vote in favour of the Resolution and further details are set out in the Circular as to why the Board is making this recommendation. 

The Board intends to vote their entire beneficial holdings in favour of the Resolution and Phoenix (being certain subsidiaries of Phoenix Life Limited and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited), collectively the Company's largest shareholders, accounting for 43 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital have also committed to support the continuation.

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the Circular including the Notice of General Meeting and form of proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Circular will also be available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.ukcpreit.com.   

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton/Jamie Horton, abrdn
Tel: 0131 528 4261

William Simmonds, J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7742 4000

Richard Sunderland/Andrew Davis/Emily Smart, FTI Consulting
Tel: 020 3727 1000


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
09:23aUK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Publication of Circular
PR
09/30UK Commercial Property REIT's H1 Income Doubles On Higher Investment Property Gains
MT
09/30UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Interim Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2022
PR
09/30UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
09/08UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/18Birmingham City Council acquired 9 Colmore Row from UK Commercial Property REIT Limited..
CI
08/18UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED : Ex-dividend da..
FA
08/18UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED : Ex-dividend da..
FA
08/16UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing
PR
08/10UK Commercial Property REIT Hikes Quarterly Dividend Anew Following Valuation Growth
MT
More news