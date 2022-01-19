UK Commercial Property REIT : Notice of Q4 NAV Announcement

19 January 2022

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

("UKCM" or the "Company")

Notice of Q4 NAV Announcement

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (FTSE 250, LSE: UKCM), which is managed and advised by abrdn and owns a diversified portfolio of high quality income-producing UK commercial property, will announce its Q4 NAV for the period ending 31 December 2021, with a review of the full year performance, on Thursday, 3 February 2022.

The webcast for analysts and investors will

commence at 09.30am. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

Should government guidelines permit, a physical meeting may be arranged and details will be issued as appropriate.

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton / Kerri Hunter / Gregg Carswell, abrdn

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151

Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Emily Smart / Andrew Davis, FTI Consulting

Tel: 020 3727 1000

Email: ukcm@fticonsulting.com