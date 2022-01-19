Log in
    UKCM   GB00B19Z2J52

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(UKCM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

UK Commercial Property REIT : Notice of Q4 NAV Announcement

01/19/2022 | 07:32am EST
19 January 2022

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

("UKCM" or the "Company")

Notice of Q4 NAV Announcement

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (FTSE 250, LSE: UKCM), which is managed and advised by abrdn and owns a diversified portfolio of high quality income-producing UK commercial property, will announce its Q4 NAV for the period ending 31 December 2021, with a review of the full year performance, on Thursday, 3 February 2022.

The webcast for analysts and investors will commence at 09.30am. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

Should government guidelines permit, a physical meeting may be arranged and details will be issued as appropriate.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton / Kerri Hunter / Gregg Carswell, abrdn

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151

Richard Sunderland / Claire Turvey / Emily Smart / Andrew Davis, FTI Consulting

Tel: 020 3727 1000

Email: ukcm@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 12:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
