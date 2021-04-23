Log in
UK Commercial Property REIT : Dividend Declaration

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Date: 23 April 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fifth Interim Dividend for 2020

As announced on 4 February 2021, the Board indicated that a further interim dividend would be payable in order to comply with the REIT rules to distribute at least 90% of its annual property income within 12 months of the year end. The Board is therefore pleased to declare that a further property income dividend be payable by the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:

Dividend per Share - 0.531p

Ex-Dividend Date - 6 May 2021

Record Date - 7 May 2021

Payment Date - 21 May 2021

Once this dividend has been paid, shareholders will have received payments totalling 2.371 pence per share in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020. This represents 64% of the 2019 level.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Disclaimer

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
