UK Commercial Property REIT : Dividend Declaration

Date: 23 April 2021
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Fifth Interim Dividend for 2020
As announced on 4 February 2021, the Board indicated that a further interim dividend would be payable in order to comply with the REIT rules to distribute at least 90% of its annual property income within 12 months of the year end. The Board is therefore pleased to declare that a further property income dividend be payable by the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:
Dividend per Share - 0.531p
Ex-Dividend Date - 6 May 2021
Record Date - 7 May 2021
Payment Date - 21 May 2021
Once this dividend has been paid, shareholders will have received payments totalling 2.371 pence per share in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020. This represents 64% of the 2019 level.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
