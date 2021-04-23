UK Commercial Property REIT : Dividend Declaration

Date: 23 April 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fifth Interim Dividend for 2020

As announced on 4 February 2021, the Board indicated that a further interim dividend would be payable in order to comply with the REIT rules to distribute at least 90% of its annual property income within 12 months of the year end. The Board is therefore pleased to declare that a further property income dividend be payable by the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows:

Dividend per Share - 0.531p

Ex-Dividend Date - 6 May 2021

Record Date - 7 May 2021

Payment Date - 21 May 2021

Once this dividend has been paid, shareholders will have received payments totalling 2.371 pence per share in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020. This represents 64% of the 2019 level.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385