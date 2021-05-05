Log in
    UKCM   GB00B19Z2J52

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(UKCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/04 11:35:07 am
77.5 GBX   -3.25%
UK Commercial Property REIT : Dividend Declaration

05/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Date:               5 May 2021

Company:       UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI:                  213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25 

Subject:           Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend for 2021

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.644p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.  

Ex-Dividend Date -    13 May 2021

Record Date -            14 May 2021

Payment Date -          28 May 2021

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385


© PRNewswire 2021
