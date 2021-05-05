Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKCM   GB00B19Z2J52

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(UKCM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/04 11:35:07 am
77.5 GBX   -3.25%
02:07aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Dividend Declaration
PU
02:07aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Net Asset Value at 31 March 2021
PU
02:02aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Dividend Declaration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Commercial Property REIT : Dividend Declaration

05/05/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 5 May 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend for 2021

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.644p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Ex-Dividend Date - 13 May 2021

Record Date - 14 May 2021

Payment Date - 28 May 2021

All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Disclaimer

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
02:07aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Dividend Declaration
PU
02:07aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Net Asset Value at 31 March 2021
PU
02:02aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Dividend Declaration
PR
02:02aUK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Net Asset Value at 31 March 2021
PR
04/23UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : FY20 NAV Declines As COVID-19 Hurt Valuations
MT
04/23UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Earnings Flash (UKCM.L) UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY RE..
MT
04/23UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Earnings Flash (UKCM.L) UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY RE..
MT
04/23UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Earnings Flash (UKCM.L) UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY RE..
MT
04/23UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Dividend Declaration
PU
04/23UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT  : Final results for the year ended 31.12.2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59,2 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 397 M 1 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 17,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 80,00 GBX
Last Close Price 77,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,23%
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth McCullagh Chairman
Sandra Platts Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Ayre Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Littlejohns Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Fowlds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED12.32%1 397
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.44%63 696
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.68%42 677
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.52%26 545
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.16%25 653
SEGRO PLC6.11%16 672
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ