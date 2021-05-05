UK Commercial Property REIT : Dividend Declaration

Date: 5 May 2021
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Subject: Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend for 2021
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.644p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021.
Ex-Dividend Date - 13 May 2021
Record Date - 14 May 2021
Payment Date - 28 May 2021
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
