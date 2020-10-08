Log in
UK Mortgages Ltd    UKML   GG00BXDZMK63

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/08 04:54:49 am
62.74 GBX   -0.81%
UK Mortgages : Dividend Declaration

10/08/2020 | 04:47am EDT

8 October 2020

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re:       Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend of 1.125p per share will be payable in respect of the first interim period. The Directors have also declared an additional interim dividend in respect of the Company’s year ended 30 June 2020 of 1.5p per share to compensate for the two previous quarters when the quarterly dividend was temporarily reduced to 0.375p per share, to be paid as follows:  

            Ex Dividend Date          15 October 2020

            Record Date                  16 October 2020

            Payment Date               30 October 2020

            Dividend per Share        2.625 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:                                                                     
Nathan Brown             +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:
John Magrath              +44 (0) 20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson 


© PRNewswire 2020
