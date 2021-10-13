Log in
    UKML   GG00BXDZMK63

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/13 11:35:26 am
69.6 GBX   -0.14%
11:42aUK MORTGAGES : Dividend Declaration
PR
10/07UK MORTGAGES : Investor Update
PR
09/23UK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet - July 2021
PR
UK Mortgages : Dividend Declaration

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
13 October 2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re:         Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the fourth interim period as follows:

               Ex Dividend Date              21 October 2021

               Record Date                      22 October 2021

               Payment Date                   5 November 2021

               Dividend per Share          1.125 pence (Sterling)



For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:           
Nathan Brown             +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:
sales@twentyfouram.com              
 


