UK Mortgages Ltd - Correction: Monthly Factsheet - February 2021

30/03/2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Correction - Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) have published a correction of the portfolio summary table in the February UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) factsheet.

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

For further information, please contact:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900