UK Mortgages Ltd    UKML

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/29 09:17:24 am
67.5 GBX   -1.10%
09:30aUK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet - December 2020
PR
01/28UK MORTGAGES : Investor Update 4.2.2021
PR
01/18UK MORTGAGES : Highly Successful Securitisation of Keystone Portfolio
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Mortgages : Monthly Factsheet - December 2020

01/29/2021 | 09:30am EST
31/12/2020

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet. 

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

or viewed here

For further information, please contact:

John Magrath     +44 (0)20 7015 8900


© PRNewswire 2021
