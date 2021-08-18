Log in
    UKML   GG00BXDZMK63

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/18 11:35:07 am
69 GBX   -0.43%
11:39aUK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet - June 2021
PR
07/08UK MORTGAGES : Dividend Announcement
PR
07/08UK Mortgages Ltd Declares Fourth Interim Dividend Payable on 30 July 2021
CI
UK Mortgages : Monthly Factsheet - June 2021

08/18/2021 | 11:39am EDT
30/06/2021

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet. 

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

or viewed here

For further information, please contact:
John Magrath     +44 (0)20 7015 8900


