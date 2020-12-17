UK Mortgages : Net Asset Value

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8114
|GG00BXDZMK63
|31st October 2020
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited October 2020 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2020 month end at 81.14 pence per share.
The decrease of 2.41 pence per share was primarily driven by the regular and additional dividend payments made during the month which amounted to 2.625 pence per share.
The income generated by the Company’s underlying investments, as well as the pull to par from the Oat Hill transaction, contributed to what would have been a 0.25 pence per share increase in NAV without the dividend payments, but some one-off costs incurred during October suppressed this to 0.22 pence per share.
Meanwhile, the Company’s investments continue to perform in line with expectations and more details will be available in the Company’s next factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date: 17 December 2020