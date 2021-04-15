Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  UK Mortgages Ltd    UKML   GG00BXDZMK63

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 09:11:39 am
73.384 GBX   -0.56%
11:08aUK MORTGAGES  : Dividend Declaration
PR
04/08UK MORTGAGES  : s) in Company
PR
03/30UK MORTGAGES LTD - CORRECTION : Monthly Factsheet - February 2021
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Mortgages : Dividend Declaration

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 April 2021

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re:       Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the third interim period as follows:

Ex Dividend Date         22 April 2021
Record Date                 23 April 2021
Payment Date               7 May 2021
Dividend per Share       1.125 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:                                                                 

Nathan Brown             +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

sales@twentyfouram.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about UK MORTGAGES LTD
11:08aUK MORTGAGES  : Dividend Declaration
PR
04/08UK MORTGAGES  : s) in Company
PR
03/30UK MORTGAGES LTD - CORRECTION : Monthly Factsheet - February 2021
PR
03/30UK MORTGAGES  : Monthly Factsheet - February 2021
PR
03/24UK MORTGAGES  : Results of February Tender Offer Elections
PR
03/23UK MORTGAGES  : Result of EGM
PR
03/17UK MORTGAGES  : Interim Report & Accounts
PR
02/26UK MORTGAGES  : Notice of EGM Relating to Proposed Tender Offers
PR
02/24UK MORTGAGES  : Monthly Factsheet - January 2021
PR
02/08UK MORTGAGES  : Portfolio Disposal Announcement
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ