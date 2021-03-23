Log in
UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
UK Mortgages : Result of EGM

03/23/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

(The “Company”)

23 MARCH 2021

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the “Company”) announces that the special resolution put forward at its Extraordinary General Meeting held today was duly passed without amendment. The special resolution was to provide authority for the Company to make market purchases of shares in connection with the Proposed Tender Offer and further tender offers.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Special
Resolution		 For For
%		 Against Against
%
1 100,342,130 99.96% 40,000 0.04%

THAT, without prejudice to and in addition to all existing authorities of the Company from time to time, the terms of the proposed tender offers that, among other things, permit the Company to acquire its issued share capital from tendering shareholders, subject to certain restrictions (the “Facility”), the terms and conditions of which constituting the contract of such Facility (the “Agreement”) are set out in the circular in respect of the Company dated 26 February 2021 (the “Circular”), are hereby approved and authorised pursuant to section 314(2) of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the “Law”) and it is intended that the Company’s authority to effect the Facility shall continue until 31 December 2022, however the expiration of such authority shall not prevent the Company from purchasing shares after the expiration of the authority in accordance with the terms of the Facility made and agreed prior to the expiration of the authority.

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution. 

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel:        01481 745001
 

END


© PRNewswire 2021
