    UKML   GG00BXDZMK63

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/24 05:26:32 am
72.5111 GBX   -0.26%
06:01aUK MORTGAGES  : s) in Company
PR
06/22UK MORTGAGES  : Results of May Tender Offer Elections
PR
05/28UK MORTGAGES  : Tender Offer
PR
UK Mortgages : s) in Company

06/24/2021 | 06:01am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BXDZMK63

Issuer Name

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Change to the issued capital

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City of Bradford - West Yorkshire Pension Fund

City of registered office (if applicable)

BRADFORD

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.370000 0.000000 4.370000 7806293
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.800000 0.000000 3.800000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00BXDZMK63 ORDINARY SHARES 7806293 4.370000
Sub Total 8.A 7806293 4.370000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

BRADFORD


© PRNewswire 2021
