UK Oil & Gas gets formal consent for Turkish well objectives

UK Oil & Gas PLC - London-based oil and gas exploration and production company - Secures written consent from Turkey's General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs for the Pinarova-1 exploration well's geological and technical objectives and design.

GDMPA must receive a notice of an intended spud date five days before drilling starts. UK Oil & Gas expects this to begin around the end of March or early April.

It holds a 50% interest in Pinarova-1, as well as the surrounding 305 square kilometre Resan licence in Turkey.

Current stock price: 0.066 pence, down 3.7% in London on Monday morning

12 month change: down 34%

