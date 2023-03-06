Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. UK Oil & Gas PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKOG   GB00B9MRZS43

UK OIL & GAS PLC

(UKOG)
  Report
2023-03-06
0.0670 GBX   -2.26%
06:16aUK Oil & Gas gets formal consent for Turkish well objectives
AN
03/03UK Oil & Gas to proceed with Loxley project after court ruling
AN
03/01UK Oil & Gas secures drilling rig for oil well in Turkey
AN
UK Oil & Gas gets formal consent for Turkish well objectives

03/06/2023 | 06:16am EST
UK Oil & Gas PLC - London-based oil and gas exploration and production company - Secures written consent from Turkey's General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs for the Pinarova-1 exploration well's geological and technical objectives and design.

GDMPA must receive a notice of an intended spud date five days before drilling starts. UK Oil & Gas expects this to begin around the end of March or early April.

It holds a 50% interest in Pinarova-1, as well as the surrounding 305 square kilometre Resan licence in Turkey.

Current stock price: 0.066 pence, down 3.7% in London on Monday morning

12 month change: down 34%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.24% 84.41 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
UK OIL & GAS PLC -2.26% 0.06695 Delayed Quote.14.17%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.03% 18.89589 Delayed Quote.1.08%
WTI -1.25% 78.449 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 1,56 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net income 2021 -4,49 M -5,38 M -5,38 M
Net cash 2021 1,64 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UK OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
UK Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UK OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Sanderson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guzyal Mukhametzhanova Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas John Mardon-Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Kris Bone Operations Director
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UK OIL & GAS PLC14.17%17
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.10%314 525
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.93%132 408
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-5.98%71 567
CNOOC LIMITED16.03%70 170
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.87%66 096