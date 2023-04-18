UK Oil & Gas to resume drilling at Pinarvova-1 on schedule

UK Oil & Gas PLC - UK-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Says the casing for the Pinarova-1 well in Turkey is now set and cemented down to 287 metres below surface. Installation of the new wellhead and blow-out prevent assembly is now also nearing completion. Drilling is expected to resume on schedule in the next few days, following final wellhead and blow-out prevent pressure test. Plans to drill "cautiously" through the Hoya target zone and to open-hole test any zones where "good live oil shows" are encountered prior to reaching total depth at around 550 metres below surface.

UK Oil & Gas holds a 50% non-operated interest in Pinarova-1 and the surrounding 305 kilometre squared Resan licence.

Current stock price: 0.067 pence, down 2.5% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 44%

