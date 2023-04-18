Advanced search
    UKOG   GB00B9MRZS43

UK OIL & GAS PLC

(UKOG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:14:46 2023-04-18 am EDT
0.0673 GBX   -2.54%
09:34aUK Oil & Gas to resume drilling at Pinarvova-1 on schedule
AN
04/13UK Oil & Gas shares jump; drilling ahead of schedule
AN
04/11Dekel Agri-Vision hails crude palm output jump
AN
UK Oil & Gas to resume drilling at Pinarvova-1 on schedule

04/18/2023 | 09:34am EDT
UK Oil & Gas PLC - UK-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Says the casing for the Pinarova-1 well in Turkey is now set and cemented down to 287 metres below surface. Installation of the new wellhead and blow-out prevent assembly is now also nearing completion. Drilling is expected to resume on schedule in the next few days, following final wellhead and blow-out prevent pressure test. Plans to drill "cautiously" through the Hoya target zone and to open-hole test any zones where "good live oil shows" are encountered prior to reaching total depth at around 550 metres below surface.

UK Oil & Gas holds a 50% non-operated interest in Pinarova-1 and the surrounding 305 kilometre squared Resan licence.

Current stock price: 0.067 pence, down 2.5% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 44%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

