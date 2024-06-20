Ukrproduct Group Limited is a Jersey-based holding company for a group of food and beverage businesses located in Ukraine. The principal activities of the Company are the production and distribution of branded dairy foods and beverages (kvass) in Ukraine and for the export of milk powder. The Branded products segment offers processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter and spreads. The Beverages offer kvass and other beverages. The Non-branded products segment provides skimmed milk powder and other skimmed milk products. The Distribution services and other segments are focused on the resale of third-party goods and processing services. The Supplementary products segment has export trading activities with non-dairy products. It operates in the Ukrainian processed cheese and packaged butter markets and owns a range of trademarks in Ukraine, including Nash Molochnik (translated as Our Dairyman), Narodniy Product (People's Product) Molendam and Vershkova Dolina (Creamy Valley).

Sector Food Processing