Ukrproduct Group Ltd - dairy foods and beverages producer and distributor in Ukraine - Chair Jack Rowell retires, after 19 year tenure in role. Says it will immediately begin a search for a replacement. Until appointed, Sergey Evlanchik has agreed to be the company's interim chair, in addition to his role as an executive director.
Current stock price: 3.50 pence per share
12-month change: up 40%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
