Ukrproduct : KOMBUCHA TM "Vit-Fit" – A LONG-AWAITED NEW PRODUCT ALREADY ON SUPERMARKET SHELVES!

Kombucha is a trendy drink that has already won millions of fans all over the world and is gaining more and more popularity in Ukraine each day, especially among those who care about their health.

Kombucha is a natural fermented beverage coming from China. We know it better as a 'tea mushroom'.

In fact, this is not a mushroom; it is a symbiosis of yeast and acetic acid bacteria, which combine into a common body that looks more like a jellyfish. Its scientific name is Medusomyces Gisevi.

Kombucha is a kvass from tea but not from bread.

Kombucha TM 'Vit-Fit' is an unpasteurized naturally carbonated drink without dyes and preservatives. Kombucha contains probiotics, which help to improve digestion, detoxify the body and strengthen the immune system.

Look for this miraculous drink in the «Megamarket» retail chain refrigerators and be healthy!