Ukrproduct Group Limited

UKRPRODUCT GROUP LIMITED

(UKR)
News 
Press Releases

Ukrproduct : KOMBUCHA TM "Vit-Fit" – A LONG-AWAITED NEW PRODUCT ALREADY ON SUPERMARKET SHELVES!

02/11/2021 | 05:31am EST
Kombucha is a trendy drink that has already won millions of fans all over the world and is gaining more and more popularity in Ukraine each day, especially among those who care about their health.

Kombucha is a natural fermented beverage coming from China. We know it better as a 'tea mushroom'.

In fact, this is not a mushroom; it is a symbiosis of yeast and acetic acid bacteria, which combine into a common body that looks more like a jellyfish. Its scientific name is Medusomyces Gisevi.

Kombucha is a kvass from tea but not from bread.

Kombucha TM 'Vit-Fit' is an unpasteurized naturally carbonated drink without dyes and preservatives. Kombucha contains probiotics, which help to improve digestion, detoxify the body and strengthen the immune system.

Look for this miraculous drink in the «Megamarket» retail chain refrigerators and be healthy!

Disclaimer

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 50,0 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2019 2,03 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net Debt 2019 7,05 M 9,76 M 9,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,21 M 3,06 M 3,06 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 844
Free-Float 26,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Slipchuk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vladimir Vardzielov Chief Financial Officer
Jack Rowell Non-Executive Chairman
Yuriy Hordiychuk Chief Operational Officer & Executive Director
Sergey Evlanchik Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UKRPRODUCT GROUP LIMITED3.15%3
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.78%43 811
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED27.20%26 619
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED6.41%25 363
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-0.74%9 719
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.71%8 853
