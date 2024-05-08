UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global safety science leader in independent third-party testing, inspection and certification services and related software and advisory offerings, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter 2024 before the market opens on Monday, May 20, 2024. Management will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CDT) to review results.

Webcast and Conference Call

The conference call will be webcast live and a slide presentation will accompany the conference call. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of UL Solutions’ website at www.ul.com. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the UL Solutions website for 30 days.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions Inc. transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions Inc. delivers testing, inspection and certification services together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508032366/en/