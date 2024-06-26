The UL Solutions expanded testing center would add to current capacity and services in the region to help meet the growing needs of the automotive sector.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced plans to construct a new Advanced Automotive and Battery Testing Center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, expanding current UL Solutions battery testing capacity in the region and adding electric vehicle (EV) charger testing and other capabilities.

To serve customers across the Asia Pacific region, the center, expected to open in the second half of 2025, will help strengthen Korea’s EV industry, respond to increased demand from new and existing customers, and provide faster access to safety and performance testing and other services.

“The global transition to sustainable energy has driven innovation in the automotive industry, which can be seen clearly in Korea and across Asia,” said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions, who visited Governor Kim Dong-yeon of Gyeonggi Province during a recent trip to Korea. “Innovation cannot succeed without safety, and we are pleased to work closely with automakers and other customers as together we build an industry that is safer, more secure, and more sustainable.”

The new facility, construction of which is subject to local government approvals, including zoning, will provide expanded EV battery testing capacity. This laboratory will leverage the technology used in the recently opened UL Solutions Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory in Pyeongtaek to test for reliability and performance. Plans also include an EV charger testing laboratory and an EV battery material laboratory. In addition, the center will be built to test automotive plastic safety, including flammability and performance, with technology in use in UL Solutions in the U.S.

The Advanced Automotive and Battery Testing Center will add to the capacity now available at the existing Pyeongtaek facility and will complement other UL Solutions battery testing capabilities and facilities globally, including the UL Solutions E-Mobility and Energy Laboratory in Changzhou, China, BatterieIngenieure by UL Solutions in Aachen, Germany, and the UL Solutions North America Advanced Battery Laboratory under construction in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers’ product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers’ products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

