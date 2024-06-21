(Alliance News) - Ulisse Biomed Spa on Thursday evening announced that alternate auditor Valentina De Luca has resigned to pursue new professional opportunities.
The integration of the board of auditors, through the appointment of a new alternate auditor to replace Valentina De Luca, will take place at the next shareholders' meeting.
Ulysses Biomed closed Thursday's session flat at EUR1.14 per share.
By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter
