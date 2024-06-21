Ulisse Biomed Spa is an Italy-based company engaged in the healthcare biotech sector. The Company focuses on creating new and transformative diagntostic platforms and products. It creates diagnostic systems that can reach people directly and help increasing the frequency of health monitoring. Its platforms include Sagitta, NanoHybrid and Aptavir. Sagitta is a molecular diagnostics technology platform, capable of detecting and characterizing nucleic acids of viral, bacterial and eukaryotic origin. Sagitta is used to develop assays for Respiratory Viral Panel, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Oncology. NanoHybrid can be implemented not only to develop diagnostic solutions but also in the field of theranostics: the integration of a diagnostic method with a specific therapeutic intervention aimed at maximizing the effectiveness of the drug, as well as vaccine/immunoterapies monitoring. Aptavir is a platform for the identification and production of antiviral molecules.