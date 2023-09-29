(Alliance News) - Ulisse Biomed Spa on Friday reported first-half revenues of EUR16,139 from EUR63,669 as of June 30, 2022.

During the period, the company reported a loss of EUR899,562 from one of EUR531,597 as of June 30, 2022.

Value of production was EUR87,876 from EUR311,819 in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR740,620 from a similarly negative EUR408,444 in 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR2.8 million from one of EUR3.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Ulysses Biomed on Friday closed in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR1.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.