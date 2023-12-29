(Alliance News) - Ulysses Biomed Spa announced on Friday that, with reference to the reverse takeover transaction involving the company's acquisition of the entire share capital of Hyris Limited, the board of directors proceeded to verify that no significant new facts affecting the value of Hyris and the assessment of the independent expert RSM Società di Revisione e Organizzazione Contabile Spa have occurred.

UBM also announces that, based on the commitments made within the framework agreement signed on Dec. 4, as communicated to the market on the same date and on Dec. 21, the entire board of directors and the entire board of statutory auditors, also on today's date, resigned.

Since the majority of the directors in office have ceased to hold office, the entire board must be deemed to have lapsed as of the date of the appointment

of the new administrative body by the ordinary shareholders' meeting.

The board of directors therefore resolved to convene the ordinary shareholders' meeting for the appointment of the company's entire board of directors and supervisory board on February 12, 2024, on first call and, if necessary, on February 13, 2024, on second call.

Ulysses Biomed closed Friday 3.2 percent in the red at EUR1.66 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.