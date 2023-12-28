(Alliance News) - Ulisse Biomed Spa announced Thursday that its subsidiary Hyris Limited has signed an agreement with the Defense and Certification Research Center of the Council for Agricultural Research and Analysis of Agricultural Economics for the joint development of innovative methods to enable early diagnosis of biotic stresses on plants.

CREA-DC, as part of its research activities, intends to develop a diagnostic model to determine the presence of emerging pathogens through the development of innovative methods that enable the early diagnosis of biotic stresses on plants. "Such a model represents an essential goal to enable Italian agriculture to be competitive at the international level," the company's note reads.

The Hyris System is a portable and cost-effective system that enables more than 100 independent results in a single experiment and is based on the "Internet of Things" paradigm, constantly connected to a central database that can be monitored and controlled remotely as an analysis terminal that is part of a global network.

The platform integrates multiple laboratory functions on a small chip, capable of handling small sample volumes and improving analytical performance by offering the opportunity to integrate all functional steps into a single device.

With these distinctive and innovative features, it will be possible to move bio-molecular analysis from centralized laboratories to a delocalized testing network.

Therefore, CREA-DC and Hyris have agreed to execute a two-year program for the collaborative development of highly sensitive molecular assays in order to achieve their goals.

Ulysses Biomed trades in the green by1.5 percent at EUR1.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

