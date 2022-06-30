“Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 2021-2026”: risultati del primo periodo di esercizio 06/30/2022 | 03:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMUNICATO STAMPA ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. "WARRANT ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. 2021-2026": RISULTATI DEL PRIMO PERIODO DI ESERCIZIO ai sensi dell'art. 6.3 lettera a) e dell'art. 8, lettera f) del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 2016/1052 dell'8 marzo 2016 Trieste, 30 giugno 2022 - Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. ("UBM", la "Società " o l'"Emittente") (Ticker EGM: UBM), healthcare biotech company italiana attiva nei settori della diagnostica, teranostica e nel campo terapeutico, rende noto che, in data odierna, si è concluso il primo periodo di esercizio dei "Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 2021- 2026", codice ISIN IT0005453789 (di seguito anche, i "Warrant"), ricompreso tra il 1° giugno 2022 e il 30 giugno 2022, termini iniziale e finale compresi (il "Primo Periodo di Esercizio"). Sono stati esercitati n. 879 Warrant e sono state quindi assegnate, al prezzo di Euro 2,8 per azione, n. 879 azioni ordinarie Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. di nuova emissione (le "Azioni di Compendio", codice ISIN n. IT0005451213) per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 2.461. La Società comunica che i titolari dei Warrant che non abbiano richiesto di sottoscrivere le Azioni di Compendio entro l'ultimo Giorno di Borsa Aperta del Primo Periodo di Esercizio avranno la facoltà di esercitare i suddetti Warrant in ognuno degli eventuali successivi Periodi di Esercizio, fermo restando il Termine di Decadenza. Le Azioni UBM saranno rese disponibili per la negoziazione, tramite Monte Titoli S.p.A., il giorno di Borsa aperta successivo al termine dell'ultimo giorno del Primo Periodo di Esercizio (i.e. il 1° luglio 2022) e avranno il medesimo godimento delle azioni ordinarie Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. in circolazione alla data di emissione e negoziazione su Euronext Growth Milan. Il nuovo capitale sociale di Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. risulterà pari ad Euro 80.646,29, suddiviso in n. 8.064.629 Azioni UBM, tutte senza indicazione del valore nominale (precedente: n. 8.063.750 azioni). L'attestazione di avvenuta sottoscrizione delle Azioni UBM sarà depositata presso il Registro delle Imprese di Udine ai sensi dell'art. 2444 c.c. e apposita comunicazione di variazione del capitale sociale verrà effettuata dalla Società. La Società provvederà a pubblicare il comunicato di variazione del capitale sociale a seguito del deposito di avvenuta esecuzione dell'aumento di capitale presso il Registro delle Imprese di Udine nei termini di legge. COMUNICATO STAMPA Codici identificativi Le Azioni sono identificate con il codice ISIN IT0005451213. I Warrant sono identificati con il codice ISIN IT0005453789. Il codice alfanumerico delle Azioni è UBM, mentre quello dei Warrant è WUBM26. * * * Il presente comunicato non costituisce un'offerta al pubblico di prodotti finanziari in Italia ai sensi dell'art. 1, comma 1, lett. t), del D. Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998 n. 58. Il presente comunicato (incluse le informazioni ivi contenute) non costituisce né forma parte di un'offerta al pubblico di prodotti finanziari né una sollecitazione di offerte per l'acquisto di prodotti finanziari e non sarà effettuata un'offerta di vendita di tali prodotti in qualsiasi giurisdizione in cui tale offerta o vendita sia contraria alla legge applicabile. Il presente comunicato non costituisce un'offerta di vendita di prodotti finanziari negli Stati Uniti d'America, in Australia, Canada e Giappone e qualsiasi altra giurisdizione in cui tale offerta o vendita sono proibiti e non potrà essere pubblicato o distribuito, direttamente o indirettamente, in tali giurisdizioni. I prodotti finanziari menzionati nel presente comunicato non sono stati e non saranno registrati ai sensi del Securities Act degli Stati Uniti d'America del 1933, come modificato; tali prodotti non potranno essere offerti o venduti negli Stati Uniti d'America in mancanza di registrazione o di un'esenzione dall'applicazione degli obblighi di registrazione. La documentazione relativa all'Offerta non è stata/non verrà sottoposta all'approvazione della CONSOB e di Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Per maggiori informazioni Investor Relations Euronext Growth Advisor, Matteo Petti Specialist e Corporate Broker Tel. +39 040 3757540 BPER Banca S.p.A m.petti@ulissebiomed.com Via Negri 10, Milano ubm@bper.it Tel. +39 02 72749229 Maggiori dettagli su www.ulissebiomed.com Ulisse Biomed è una healthcare biotech company operante nei settori della diagnostica, della teranostica e della terapeutica con l'obiettivo di sviluppare soluzioni innovative in detti campi. L'azienda dispone di tre piattaforme tecnologiche proprietarie in grado di generare prodotti innovativi e competitivi: Sagitta (diagnostica molecolare), NanoHybrid (teranostica e diagnostica) e Aptavir (terapeutica). UBM è titolare di un portafoglio di intellectual properties costituito da 9 domande di brevetto internazionali (4 relative a Sagitta, 4 relative a NanoHybrid e 1 relativa a Aptavir), 4 dei quali concessi in Italia ed in Europa, che coprono le tre piattaforme tecnologiche. PRESS RELEASE ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. "WARRANT ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. 2021-2026": RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXERCISE PERIOD pursuant to art. 6.3 letter a) and art. 8, letter f) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Trieste, June 30th 2022 - Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. ("UBM", the "Company" or the "Issuer") (Ticker EGM: UBM), Italian healthcare biotech company active in diagnostics, theranostics and therapeutics with the mission to provide innovative solutions in these fields, announces that today terminated the Exercise Period of the "Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 2021-22026", ISIN code IT0005453789 (the "Warrants") between June 1st 2022 and June 30th, ends of the range included (the "First Exercise Period"). N. 879 Warrants have been exercised and, consequently, n. 879 Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. newly issued shares (the "Conversion Shares", codice ISIN n. IT0005451213) have been assigned, at the price of Euro 2.8 per share, for a total consideration of Euro 2.461. The Conversion Shares will be delivered for trading, trough Monte Titoli S.p.A., the day following the end of the First Exercise Period (i.e. July 1st 2022) and will have the same characteristics of the Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. ordinary shares in circulation at the date of issue and trading start on Euronext Growth Milan. The Company announces that the holders of the Warrants, who did not request to subscribe the Conversion Shares by the last trading day of the First Exercise Period will have the right to exercise the Warrants in any of the following exercise periods, without prejudice to the final exercise term. The new share capital of Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. will be equal to Euro 80,646.29, divided into n. 8.064.629 ordinary shares, all without par value (previous: n. 8.063.750 shares). The certification of the subscription of the Conversion Shares will be filed with the Udine Register of Companies pursuant to art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and a specific communication of the change in share capital will be issued by the Company. The Company will issue a press release about the change in the share capital following the filing with the Udine Company Register of the proof of execution of the capital increase within the legal terms. PRESS RELEASE Identification Codes Shares are identified by the code ISIN IT0005451213. Warrants are identified by the code ISIN IT0005453789. Shares code is UBM, and Warrant Alphanumeric Code is WUBM26. * * * This press release does not constitute an offer to the public of financial products in Italy pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 1, lett. t), of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58. This press release (including the information contained therein) does not constitute or form part of a public offer of financial products or a solicitation of offers to purchase financial products and an offer to sell such products will not be made in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale is contrary to applicable law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell financial products in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan and any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is prohibited and may not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in those jurisdictions. The financial products mentioned in this release have not been and will not be registered under the United States of America Securities Act of 1933, as amended; such products may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without registration or an exemption from the application of registration obligations. The documentation relating to the Offer has not been / will not be submitted for approval by CONSOB and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. For further information Investor Relations Euronext Growth Advisor, Matteo Petti Specialist e Corporate Broker Tel. +39 040 3757540 BPER Banca S.p.A m.petti@ulissebiomed.com Via Negri 10, Milano ubm@bper.it Further details at Tel. +39 02 72749229 www.ulissebiomed.com Ulisse Biomed is a healthcare biotech company operating in diagnostics, theranostics and therapeutics with the mission to develop innovative solutions in these fields. The company has three proprietary technology platforms capable of generating innovative and competitive products: Sagitta (molecular diagnostics), NanoHybrid (theranostics and diagnostics) and Aptavir (therapeutics). 