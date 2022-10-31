COMUNICATO STAMPA ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. "WARRANT ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. 2021-2026": RISULTATI DEL SECONDO PERIODO DI ESERCIZIO ai sensi dell'art. 6.3 lettera a) e dell'art. 8, lettera f) del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 2016/1052 dell'8 marzo 2016 Trieste, 31 ottobre 2022 - Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. ("UBM", la "Società " o l'"Emittente") (Ticker EGM: UBM), healthcare biotech company italiana attiva nei settori della diagnostica, teranostica e nel campo terapeutico, rende noto che, in data odierna, si è concluso il secondo periodo di esercizio dei "Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 2021- 2026", codice ISIN IT0005453789 (di seguito anche, i "Warrant"), ricompreso tra il 1° ottobre 2022 e il 31 ottobre 2022, termini iniziale e finale compresi (il "Secondo Periodo di Esercizio"). Non sono stati esercitati Warrant nel Secondo Periodo di Esercizio. La Società comunica che i titolari dei Warrant che non abbiano richiesto di sottoscrivere le Azioni di Compendio entro l'ultimo Giorno di Borsa Aperta del Secondo Periodo di Esercizio avranno la facoltà di esercitare i suddetti Warrant in ognuno degli eventuali successivi Periodi di Esercizio, fermo restando il Termine di Decadenza. Il numero di Warrant esercitati e residui in circolazione è il seguente: n. titoli esercitati n. titoli residui in circolazione Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 0 1.349.798 2021-2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA Codici identificativi Le Azioni sono identificate con il codice ISIN IT0005451213. I Warrant sono identificati con il codice ISIN IT0005453789. Il codice alfanumerico delle Azioni è UBM, mentre quello dei Warrant è WUBM26. * * * Il presente comunicato non costituisce un'offerta al pubblico di prodotti finanziari in Italia ai sensi dell'art. 1, comma 1, lett. t), del D. Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998 n. 58. Il presente comunicato (incluse le informazioni ivi contenute) non costituisce né forma parte di un'offerta al pubblico di prodotti finanziari né una sollecitazione di offerte per l'acquisto di prodotti finanziari e non sarà effettuata un'offerta di vendita di tali prodotti in qualsiasi giurisdizione in cui tale offerta o vendita sia contraria alla legge applicabile. Il presente comunicato non costituisce un'offerta di vendita di prodotti finanziari negli Stati Uniti d'America, in Australia, Canada e Giappone e qualsiasi altra giurisdizione in cui tale offerta o vendita sono proibiti e non potrà essere pubblicato o distribuito, direttamente o indirettamente, in tali giurisdizioni. I prodotti finanziari menzionati nel presente comunicato non sono stati e non saranno registrati ai sensi del Securities Act degli Stati Uniti d'America del 1933, come modificato; tali prodotti non potranno essere offerti o venduti negli Stati Uniti d'America in mancanza di registrazione o di un'esenzione dall'applicazione degli obblighi di registrazione. La documentazione relativa all'Offerta non è stata/non verrà sottoposta all'approvazione della CONSOB e di Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Per maggiori informazioni Investor Relations Euronext Growth Advisor, Matteo Petti Specialist e Corporate Broker Tel. +39 040 3757540 BPER Banca S.p.A m.petti@ulissebiomed.com Via Negri 10, Milano ubm@bper.it Tel. +39 02 72749229 Maggiori dettagli su www.ulissebiomed.com Ulisse Biomed è una healthcare biotech company operante nei settori della diagnostica, della teranostica e della terapeutica con l'obiettivo di sviluppare soluzioni innovative in detti campi. L'azienda dispone di tre piattaforme tecnologiche proprietarie in grado di generare prodotti innovativi e competitivi: Sagitta (diagnostica molecolare), NanoHybrid (teranostica e diagnostica) e Aptavir (terapeutica). UBM è titolare di un portafoglio di intellectual properties costituito da 9 domande di brevetto internazionali (4 relative a Sagitta, 4 relative a NanoHybrid e 1 relativa a Aptavir), 4 dei quali concessi in Italia ed in Europa, che coprono le tre piattaforme tecnologiche.

PRESS RELEASE ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. "WARRANT ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. 2021-2026": RESULTS OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD pursuant to art. 6.3 letter a) and art. 8, letter f) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Trieste, October 31st 2022 - Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. ("UBM", the "Company" or the "Issuer") (Ticker EGM: UBM), Italian healthcare biotech company active in diagnostics, theranostics and therapeutics with the mission to provide innovative solutions in these fields, announces that today terminated the exercise period of the "Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 2021-22026", ISIN code IT0005453789 (the "Warrants") between October 1st 2022 and October 31st, ends of the range included (the "Second Exercise Period"). No Warrants have been exercised during the Second Exercise Period. The Company announces that the holders of the Warrants, who did not request to subscribe the conversion shares by the last trading day of the Second Exercise Period will have the right to exercise the Warrants in any of the following exercise periods, without prejudice to the final exercise term. The numbers of Warrants exercised and in circulation are the followings: n. of exercised securities n. of securities in circulation Warrant Ulisse Biomed S.p.A. 0 1.349.798 2021-2026