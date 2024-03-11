Annual Report 2023

About Ülker Bisküvi

16

About pladis

10

Ülker Bisküvi in 2023

18

Key Financial and Operational Indicators

19

Sales Volume and Revenue Growth

From the Management

20

Capital Structure

12

Message from the Chairman

21

Ülker Bisküvi Production Facilities

13

Message from the CEO

23

Strategies

It's worth all these years

We are a well-established, strong, local and national brand, having witnessed 80 years of the 100 years of the Republic of Türkiye. Ülker Bisküvi started its journey in a small workshop in 1944. Offering a wide range of products in the biscuit, cake and chocolate categories, today, in addition to our activities as the leading food company in Türkiye and the region, with our successfully growing overseas operations, we export more than 300 brands to over 100 countries worldwide. Striving to add happiness to the lives of our stakeholders and employees, we also focus on sustainability efforts directed towards leaving a livable world to future generations.

Corporate Governance and Risk Management

60

Corporate Governance Principles Compliance

Report

82

Declaration of Compliance to Sustainability

Activities in 2023

Principles

24

2023 at Ülker Bisküvi

83

Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework

26

Marketing

84

Risk Management

28

Production and Capacity

87

Other Issues Regarding Company Operations

34

Operational Excellence

88

Statement of Responsibility Regarding the Annual

36

Quality Assurance

Report

38

Investments

89

Subsidiary Company Report Results

40

Subsidiaries and Financial Investments

90

Independent Audit Report

42

Sustainability

50

Human Resources

Financial Information

56

Research, Development and Innovation

93

Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent

58

Social Responsibility

Audit Report for the Accounting Period January 1-

December 31, 2023

47

New Products

in Türkiye

Diversity

brings happiness

We focus on our consumers with a service approach that always seeks the best and the newest. We increase diversity with our iconic and new products in the biscuit, cake and chocolate categories, also contributing to the growth of the industry.

1944

Ülker was

founded in a

small workshop

Trust brings happiness

We are committed to fulfilling our promise of quality production and a unique customer experience for consumers. To show our gratitude for the trust placed in us, and to ensure the continuity of that trust, we stay updated on the latest trends, offering value-added products that meet the expectations of consumers by deploying all our resources, from production and technology to R&D and innovation.

81,552* tons of

Achievement brings happiness

Carbon

Emission

Reduction

Since 2014, we have achieved growth without increasing our carbon emissions. We consistently implement worthwhile projects, particularly in water and energy efficiency, waste reduction, food preservation, sustainable raw material supply and production quality. We introduced Aliağa Biscuit Wheat, and we now use it in our products. We continue to work

on the Biscuit Wheat Development Program to obtain new biscuit wheat varieties.

* Covers Ülker's 9 factories in Türkiye.

