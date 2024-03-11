We are a well-established, strong, local and national brand, having witnessed 80 years of the 100 years of the Republic of Türkiye. Ülker Bisküvi started its journey in a small workshop in 1944. Offering a wide range of products in the biscuit, cake and chocolate categories, today, in addition to our activities as the leading food company in Türkiye and the region, with our successfully growing overseas operations, we export more than 300 brands to over 100 countries worldwide. Striving to add happiness to the lives of our stakeholders and employees, we also focus on sustainability efforts directed towards leaving a livable world to future generations.
Corporate Governance and Risk Management
60
Corporate Governance Principles Compliance
Report
82
Declaration of Compliance to Sustainability
Activities in 2023
Principles
24
2023 at Ülker Bisküvi
83
Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework
26
Marketing
84
Risk Management
28
Production and Capacity
87
Other Issues Regarding Company Operations
34
Operational Excellence
88
Statement of Responsibility Regarding the Annual
36
Quality Assurance
Report
38
Investments
89
Subsidiary Company Report Results
40
Subsidiaries and Financial Investments
90
Independent Audit Report
42
Sustainability
50
Human Resources
Financial Information
56
Research, Development and Innovation
93
Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent
58
Social Responsibility
Audit Report for the Accounting Period January 1-
December 31, 2023
47
New Products
in Türkiye
Diversity
brings happiness
We focus on our consumers with a service approach that always seeks the best and the newest. We increase diversity with our iconic and new products in the biscuit, cake and chocolate categories, also contributing to the growth of the industry.
1944
Ülker was
founded in a
small workshop
Trust brings happiness
We are committed to fulfilling our promise of quality production and a unique customer experience for consumers. To show our gratitude for the trust placed in us, and to ensure the continuity of that trust, we stay updated on the latest trends, offering value-added products that meet the expectations of consumers by deploying all our resources, from production and technology to R&D and innovation.
81,552* tons of
Achievement brings happiness
Carbon
Emission
Reduction
Since 2014, we have achieved growth without increasing our carbon emissions. We consistently implement worthwhile projects, particularly in water and energy efficiency, waste reduction, food preservation, sustainable raw material supply and production quality. We introduced Aliağa Biscuit Wheat, and we now use it in our products. We continue to work
on the Biscuit Wheat Development Program to obtain new biscuit wheat varieties.
* Covers Ülker's 9 factories in Türkiye.
11 March 2024
11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 March 2024 18:33:08 UTC.
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, formerly Ulker Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, is a Turkey-based food manufacturer, specializing in cookies, crackers, chocolate covered cookies and wafers. The Company offers products under such brand names, Potibor, Cizi, Krispi, Haylayf, Mavi Yesil, Hanimeller, Bebe Biscuits, Biskrem, Krim Kraker, Probis, Cokoprens, As Kraker, Basak, Ikram and Canpare, among many others. Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS 's products are mainly exported to the Middle East, Russia and Central Asian Republics, as well as to Europe. The Company's subsidiaries include Istanbul Gida Dis Ticaret AS, Atlas Gida Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Birlesik Dis Ticaret AS, Ulker Cikolata Sanayi AS, Reform Gida Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Sabourne Investments Ltd.