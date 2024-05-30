Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, formerly Ulker Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, is a Turkey-based food manufacturer, specializing in cookies, crackers, chocolate covered cookies and wafers. The Company offers products under such brand names, Potibor, Cizi, Krispi, Haylayf, Mavi Yesil, Hanimeller, Bebe Biscuits, Biskrem, Krim Kraker, Probis, Cokoprens, As Kraker, Basak, Ikram and Canpare, among many others. Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS 's products are mainly exported to the Middle East, Russia and Central Asian Republics, as well as to Europe. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Istanbul Gida Dis Ticaret AS, Atlas Gida Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Birlesik Dis Ticaret AS, Ulker Cikolata Sanayi AS, Reform Gida Pazarlama Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Sabourne Investments Ltd.

Sector Food Processing