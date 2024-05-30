Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi : Ulker 1Q 24 Investor Presentation
May 30, 2024 at 03:32 am EDT
ÜLKER BİSKÜVİ
1Q24 EARNINGS
01 UpdateQuarterly
02 PerformanceOperational
03 PerformanceFinancial
04 Outlook
Quarterly Update
Maintains leading position in
Solid top-line growth
main snacking
Strong price execution
Successful Eid period by
Effective cost management
reflecting our leadership in all
Remained focused and agile
aspects of activation
in executing our strategy
Won Gender Awards in supporting female farmers in Ivory cost
Aliağa Weat Project won Social responsibility award
02 OperationalPerformance
Achievement with Continuous improvement Culture and Capabilities
Net Loss 1.06% in 2022, reduced to 0.9%.
Overall Equipment Efficiency Improvement of 5% and enabled
Efficiency gain of 11,000 tons for Chocolate Business and 15,000 tons for Bakery Business in the capacities of production facilities
End-to-endValue Stream Mapping projects at all factories (11 VSM projects)
IoT (Internet of Things) systems implemented successfuly at all factories. We leverage digital Technologies for designing Future of Manufacturing.
LTAR (Lost time accident rate) continue downward with excellence culture.
LTAR
0,85
0,80
0,81
0,84
0,56
2021 FY
2022 FY
2023 FY
2023 1Q
2024 1Q
Turkey
1Q24
+16,9%
Revenue Growth
+14,2%
EBITDA Growth
Turkey Exports
1Q24
+4,3%
Revenue Growth
+7,2%
EBITDA Growth
North Africa
1Q24
+67,0%
+59,6%
Revenue Growth
EBITDA Growth
Central Asia
1Q24
+1,5%
Revenue Growth
-22,2%
EBITDA Growth
Middle East
1,3%
1Q24
Revenue Growth
-6%
EBITDA Growth
Growth numbers are based on the local currency changes
Balanced Geographic Revenue Mix
TRY19,6Bn
TRY13,5B
TRY6,1B
Net Revenue By Division
EXPORT; 11%
CA; 4%
NA; 3%
TRY19,6
Domestic
International
68%
32%
IAS 29 adjusted numbers
ME; 13%
Billion
DOMESTIC;
68%
TÜRKİYE
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
CENTRAL ASIA
Biscuit
Biscuit
Biscuit
Chocolate
Chocolate
Cake
%34 %28 %15 %16
11%
7%
10%
Domestic
International
Total
Revenue contribution is calculated over snacking revenue
IAS 29 adjusted numbers
