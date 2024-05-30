ÜLKER BİSKÜVİ

1Q24 EARNINGS

01 UpdateQuarterly

02 PerformanceOperational

03 PerformanceFinancial

04 Outlook

Quarterly Update

Maintains leading position in

Solid top-line growth

main snacking

Strong price execution

Successful Eid period by

Effective cost management

reflecting our leadership in all

Remained focused and agile

aspects of activation

in executing our strategy

Won Gender Awards in supporting female farmers in Ivory cost

Aliağa Weat Project won Social responsibility award

02 OperationalPerformance

Achievement with Continuous improvement Culture and Capabilities

  • Net Loss 1.06% in 2022, reduced to 0.9%.
  • Overall Equipment Efficiency Improvement of 5% and enabled
    Efficiency gain of 11,000 tons for Chocolate Business and 15,000 tons for Bakery Business in the capacities of production facilities
  • End-to-endValue Stream Mapping projects at all factories (11 VSM projects)
  • IoT (Internet of Things) systems implemented successfuly at all factories. We leverage digital Technologies for designing Future of Manufacturing.
  • LTAR (Lost time accident rate) continue downward with excellence culture.

LTAR

0,85

0,80

0,81

0,84

0,56

2021 FY

2022 FY

2023 FY

2023 1Q

2024 1Q

Turkey

1Q24

+16,9%

Revenue Growth

+14,2%

EBITDA Growth

Turkey Exports

1Q24

+4,3%

Revenue Growth

+7,2%

EBITDA Growth

North Africa

1Q24

+67,0%

+59,6%

Revenue Growth

EBITDA Growth

Central Asia

1Q24

+1,5%

Revenue Growth

-22,2%

EBITDA Growth

Middle East

1,3%

1Q24

Revenue Growth

-6%

EBITDA Growth

Growth numbers are based on the local currency changes

Balanced Geographic Revenue Mix

TRY19,6Bn

TRY13,5B

TRY6,1B

Net Revenue By Division

EXPORT; 11%

CA; 4%

NA; 3%

TRY19,6

Domestic

International

68%

32%

IAS 29 adjusted numbers

ME; 13%

Billion

DOMESTIC;

68%

TÜRKİYE

MIDDLE EAST

NORTH AFRICA

CENTRAL ASIA

Biscuit

Biscuit

Biscuit

Chocolate

Chocolate

Cake

%34 %28 %15 %16

11%

7%

10%

Domestic

International

Total

Revenue contribution is calculated over snacking revenue

IAS 29 adjusted numbers

