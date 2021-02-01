Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ULMA Construccion Polska S.A.    ULM   PLBAUMA00017

ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.

(ULM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Current report no 3/2021 from 2021-02-01 (5:43 p.m.)

02/10/2021 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXECUTIVE MANAGER APPOINTMENT

Current report No. 3/2021

The Management Board of ULMA Construccion Polska S.A. (further herein referred to as the 'Company') hereby informs that on February 1st, 2021, the Management Board of the Company decided that as of February 1st, 2021, Marek Czupryński shall be Board Member.

Mr Czupryński was appointed for the term finishing on the day of the Annual General Meeting where the financial report for the fiscal year 2021 shall be accepted. Mr Czupryński shall become General Manager.

Until February 1st, 2021, in the organisation structure of the Issuer, Mr Czupryński was Logistics Manager.

Mr Czupryński was born in 1977. In 2001 he graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology, obtaining the title of Master of Science (MSc). In 2007 he completed MBA studies at Kozminski University in Warsaw.

Between 2000 and 2002 he worked for design office BWL-Projekt. Afterwards he worked as a construction engineer and thanks to the experience which he gained at that position he became a certified construction manager.

By the end of 2002 Mr Czupryński began his career in the Issuer's organisation at the position of Designer. From 2003 he was developing his skills in the commercial division and in two years' time he became Warsaw Branch Manager. Next, in 2008, he advanced to the function of East Region Manager. From 2014 he was Logistics Manager.

As General Manager, Mr Czupryński shall be in charge of business operations in the Polish market.

Mr Czupryński does not run any business activity which would be competitive to the Issuer's business. Neither is he a partner to any competitive civil-law partnership, nor a board member of any competitive limited company, nor a board member of any other competitive legal entity. He is not entered into the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis: § 5 section 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required under the laws of a non-member state (i.e. Journal of Laws of 2014, item 133, as amended).

Date:

01-02-2021

Signatures:

Andrzej Sterczyński - Member of the Management Board

Krzysztof Orzełowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

ULMA Construccion Polska SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.
04:32aCURRENT REPORT NO 4/2021 FROM 2021-0 : 51 p.m.)
PU
04:32aCURRENT REPORT NO 3/2021 FROM 2021-0 : 43 p.m.)
PU
02/04ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : Engineering Solutions for a Large-Scale Project
PU
01/25CURRENT REPORT NO 1/2021 FROM 2021-0 : 12 p.m.)
PU
01/11ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : 185 Broadway Rising Above The Financial District ..
PU
2020ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : CVS Cantilever Form Carrier, the Solution for Com..
PU
2020ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : Pre-assembled solutions at the Tampa Internationa..
PU
2020ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : demonstrates its experience and engineering exper..
PU
2020CURRENT REPORT NO 20/2020 FROM 2020- : 17 p.m)
PU
2020ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : BATEK, the new one sided tying formwork system fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 229 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net income 2019 46,2 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net cash 2019 40,0 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,37x
Yield 2019 4,64%
Capitalization 262 M 70,7 M 70,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 445
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
ULMA Construccion Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodolfo Carlos Muniz Urdampilleta Chairman-Management Board
Giordano Weschenfelder Chief Executive Officer
Andrzej Sterczynski Financial Director
Aitor Ayastuy Ayastuy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Dyda Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.2.47%71
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-6.08%39 416
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD2.43%34 198
CRH PLC6.11%33 821
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED21.41%25 412
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY4.95%20 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ