Current report no 3/2021 from 2021-02-01 (5:43 p.m.)

EXECUTIVE MANAGER APPOINTMENT

Current report No. 3/2021

The Management Board of ULMA Construccion Polska S.A. (further herein referred to as the 'Company') hereby informs that on February 1st, 2021, the Management Board of the Company decided that as of February 1st, 2021, Marek Czupryński shall be Board Member.

Mr Czupryński was appointed for the term finishing on the day of the Annual General Meeting where the financial report for the fiscal year 2021 shall be accepted. Mr Czupryński shall become General Manager.

Until February 1st, 2021, in the organisation structure of the Issuer, Mr Czupryński was Logistics Manager.

Mr Czupryński was born in 1977. In 2001 he graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology, obtaining the title of Master of Science (MSc). In 2007 he completed MBA studies at Kozminski University in Warsaw.

Between 2000 and 2002 he worked for design office BWL-Projekt. Afterwards he worked as a construction engineer and thanks to the experience which he gained at that position he became a certified construction manager.

By the end of 2002 Mr Czupryński began his career in the Issuer's organisation at the position of Designer. From 2003 he was developing his skills in the commercial division and in two years' time he became Warsaw Branch Manager. Next, in 2008, he advanced to the function of East Region Manager. From 2014 he was Logistics Manager.

As General Manager, Mr Czupryński shall be in charge of business operations in the Polish market.

Mr Czupryński does not run any business activity which would be competitive to the Issuer's business. Neither is he a partner to any competitive civil-law partnership, nor a board member of any competitive limited company, nor a board member of any other competitive legal entity. He is not entered into the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis: § 5 section 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required under the laws of a non-member state (i.e. Journal of Laws of 2014, item 133, as amended).

Date:

01-02-2021

Signatures:

Andrzej Sterczyński - Member of the Management Board

Krzysztof Orzełowski - Member of the Management Board