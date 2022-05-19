Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ULMA Construccion Polska S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULM   PLBAUMA00017

ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.

(ULM)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05/19 03:04:34 am EDT
62.00 PLN    0.00%
04:12aREVIT® DESIGN : Cebu-Cordova link expressway, 3D technical solution
PU
04/26ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : Special solutions for an office complex in Warsaw, Poland
PU
04/05ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S A : Large amount of equipment for the construction of Portugal's first high-speed railway section
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REVIT® Design: Cebu-Cordova link expressway, 3D technical solution

05/19/2022 | 04:12am EDT
In projects of this scale, which also feature complex geometries, having easy access to the 3D model has made it possible to quickly resolve any problems or interference before and during the construction work process. The digital model was updated when any changes were made, so there was a continuous and effective flow of information between everyone involved in the project.

Using REVIT® to design the pylon was essential to allow all of ULMA's systems to be used, given the complexity of its geometry: variable in the octagonal section, and in the different climbing phases. In the first phase, it was a regular octagon with a variable section, but in the following two phases, as well as being irregular, the geometry was variable on the 8 sides. Additionally, the formwork had to be adapted to the stay cable boxes and the presence of an ornamental cross embedded in the concrete.

This tool allowed us to verify that with this technical solution, there was no interference at any point along the entire shaft of the pylon or in each layer, making it possible to develop a suitable design in each phase. So, two formwork solutions and the ATR self-climbing system were installed, one for phase 1 and the other for phases 2 and 3, as the geometry changed after the deck of the bridge.

Want to know more about the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway project? Click here for full details of the project.

You can also download ULMA Studio, our free REVIT® add-in, and design your projects using ULMA's family of products. Go to this page to start the download. Discover our entire BIM universe!

Disclaimer

ULMA Construccion Polska SA published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 191 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net income 2020 20,2 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net cash 2020 50,1 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 326 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
ULMA Construccion Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rodolfo Carlos Muniz Urdampilleta General Director
Andrzej Sterczynski Finance Director
Aitor Ayastuy Ayastuy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ander Ollo Odriozola Director-Research & Development
Piotr Dyda Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.-6.06%74
CRH PLC-19.57%29 976
HOLCIM LTD1.55%29 060
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED3.59%28 764
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-17.88%23 137
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-22.67%21 334