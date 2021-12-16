Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  ULMA Construccion Polska S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ULM   PLBAUMA00017

ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.

(ULM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ULMA Construccion Polska S A : HWS formwork ensures construction safety at the Mirabella complex, Canada

12/16/2021 | 03:39am EST
ULMA worked collaboratively with its customer to provide perimeter protection for construction operations above the Gardiner Expressway. The system provides protection over 3 levels of floors against weather and falling objects. Other advantages of the fully self-climbing system include work platforms that aid in formwork placement.

The building, which is currently under construction, will consist of 38 storeys - composed of two elegant towers with a total of 720 suites that range from 550 to over 1,500 square feet. ULMA takes part in this project with its HWS hydraulic protection system, a safety item for the protection of workers and the public during various construction activities.

  • Fully self-climbing, no crane required.
  • 100% protection along busy Gardiner Expressway.
  • Work platforms for formwork setting.
  • Screens extend above live level, protecting workers from wind and the uncomfortable view when at extreme heights.

Disclaimer

ULMA Construccion Polska SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 191 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net income 2020 20,2 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net cash 2020 50,1 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 347 M 84,4 M 84,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Rodolfo Carlos Muniz Urdampilleta Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Sterczynski Financial Director
Aitor Ayastuy Ayastuy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Dyda Technical Director
Iñaki Irizar Moyua Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.35.80%84
CRH PLC31.28%38 807
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-19.67%31 346
HOLCIM LTD-7.82%29 622
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED39.39%27 835
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.55.21%27 494