ULMA Construccion Polska S A : HWS formwork ensures construction safety at the Mirabella complex, Canada

ULMA worked collaboratively with its customer to provide perimeter protection for construction operations above the Gardiner Expressway. The system provides protection over 3 levels of floors against weather and falling objects. Other advantages of the fully self-climbing system include work platforms that aid in formwork placement.
The building, which is currently under construction, will consist of 38 storeys - composed of two elegant towers with a total of 720 suites that range from 550 to over 1,500 square feet. ULMA takes part in this project with its HWS hydraulic protection system, a safety item for the protection of workers and the public during various construction activities.
Fully self-climbing, no crane required.
100% protection along busy Gardiner Expressway.
Work platforms for formwork setting.
Screens extend above live level, protecting workers from wind and the uncomfortable view when at extreme heights.
