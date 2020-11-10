Log in
ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.

(ULM)
ULMA Construccion Polska S A : demonstrates its experience and engineering expertise on the BR-280 SC Highway, in Brazil

11/10/2020 | 04:31am EST

The highway, locally known as Governor Luiz Henrique de Silveira, is vitally important to the region, and especially for the Port of São Francisco do Sul (SC), for which it will greatly facilitate the transport and sales of agricultural and industrial products.

The project is divided into three sections, and includes two tunnels 13.8 m and 9.3 m wide respectively, and a length of approximately 1 km each.

The tunnels were built using the MK Formwork Carriage, which joins formwork and shoring into a single system and advances on rails to the subsequent work area. BRIO Modular Scaffolding was used to create access points for the shuttering and pouring phases. The lightweight COMAIN Handset Panel system was used to create the single-sided formwork necessary for the tunnel walls. Pours of up to 4.2 m were completed in a single phase.

ULMA has demonstrated yet again its engineering expertise and experience in complex infrastructural projects.

Disclaimer

ULMA Construccion Polska SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 09:30:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 229 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Net income 2019 46,2 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net cash 2019 40,0 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,37x
Yield 2019 4,64%
Capitalization 243 M 63,9 M 64,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
ULMA Construccion Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rodolfo Carlos Muniz Urdampilleta Chairman-Management Board
Giordano Weschenfelder Chief Executive Officer
Aitor Ayastuy Ayastuy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Sterczynski Financial Director
Piotr Dyda Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULMA CONSTRUCCION POLSKA S.A.-17.50%64
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-8.71%41 781
CRH PLC-10.23%29 873
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-20.11%29 296
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.77%17 839
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED12.60%17 772
