Monday 11/27

The Census Bureau reports new-home sales data. Sales of newly constructed single-family homes are expected to decline to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 700,000 in October, from 759,000 in September.

Tuesday 11/28

S&P CoreLogic releases its Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for September. Consensus calls for a 4.2% year-over-year jump, compared with a 2.2% rise in August.

Thursday, 11/30

Salesforce announces third-quarter results after the close. Wall Street expects the company to report $2.06 in earnings per share on sales of $8.7 billion. Shares are up 70% this year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the core personal-consumption expenditures price index for October. This gauge excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. The index is forecast to rise 3.5% year over year, a decline from September's 3.7% rise.

Ulta Beauty's quarterly results, due out after the market close, will offer investors a look at how much people are spending on discretionary items in this economy. Ulta was a Barron's stock pick in February.

