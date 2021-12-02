ULTA BEAUTY : ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

ULTA BEAUTY ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021 RESULTS Net Sales of $2.0 Billion Compared to $1.6 Billion in the Year-Ago Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 25.8% Net Income of $215.3 Million or $3.94 Per Diluted Share Company Raises Full Year Guidance Bolingbrook, IL - December 2, 2021 - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period ("third quarter") and thirty-nine-week period ("first nine months") ended October 30, 2021 compared to the same periods ended October 31, 2020. 13 Weeks Ended October 30, October 31, November 2, (Dollars in millions) 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,995.8 $ 1,552.0 $ 1,682.5 Comparable sales 25.8% (8.9)% 3.2% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 39.6% 35.1% 37.1% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 503.4 $ 416.4 $ 449.2 Operating income (as a percentage of net sales) 14.2% 6.5% 10.0% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.94 $ 1.32 $ 2.25 New store openings, net 6 (2) 28 "The Ulta Beauty team delivered outstanding results again this quarter. For the third quarter, we delivered record sales and earnings, increased our market share, and expanded our Ultamate Rewards loyalty program to nearly 36 million members," said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. "This strong third quarter performance reflects the strength and resiliency of the Beauty category, the power of the Ulta Beauty differentiated model, and the impact of our winning culture and team. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all of our Ulta Beauty associates for their incredible efforts to serve our guests and deliver these excellent results." For the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ● Net sales increased 28.6% to $2.0 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the favorable impact from stronger consumer confidence and fewer COVID-19 restrictions compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. ● Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months, including stores temporarily closed due to COVID-19, and e-commerce sales) increased 25.8% compared to a decrease of 8.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by a 16.8% increase in transactions and a 7.7% increase in average ticket. Compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, comparable sales increased 14.3%.

● Gross profit increased to $789.5 million compared to $545.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 39.6% compared to 35.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to leverage of fixed costs, favorable channel mix shifts, leverage of salon expenses, and improvement in merchandise margins. ● Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $503.4 million compared to $416.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 25.2% compared to 26.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to leverage of corporate overhead, store expenses and store payroll and benefits due to higher sales, partially offset by higher marketing expenses. ● There were no impairment, restructuring and other costs in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. ● Pre-opening expenses decreased to $1.8 million compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. ● Operating income increased to $284.2 million, or 14.2% of net sales, compared to $101.3 million, or 6.5% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $124.9 million, or 8.0% of net sales. ● The company's tax rate decreased to 24.1% compared to 25.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The lower effective tax rate is primarily due to favorable provision to tax return adjustments, driven by federal employment tax credits, compared to third quarter of fiscal 2020. ● Net income increased to $215.3 million compared to $74.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $92.5 million. ● Diluted earnings per share increased to $3.94 including a $0.01 benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation, compared to $1.32 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.64. For the First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 ● Net sales increased 49.3% to $5.9 billion compared to $4.0 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, primarily due to the favorable impact from improving consumer confidence, government stimulus payments, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2020. ● Comparable sales increased 47.1% compared to a decrease of 23.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, driven by a 40.7% increase in transactions and a 4.6% increase in average ticket. Compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2019, comparable sales increased 11.5%. ● Gross profit increased to $2.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 39.7% compared to 29.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, primarily due to leverage of fixed costs, improvement in merchandise margins, leverage of salon expenses, and favorable channel mix shifts. ● SG&A expenses increased to $1.4 billion compared to $1.1 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 23.9% compared to 27.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, due to leverage of corporate overhead and store expenses due to higher sales, partially offset by store payroll and

benefits primarily due to less employee retention credits received under the CARES Act, and higher marketing expenses. ● There were no impairment, restructuring and other costs recognized in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared to $83.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. ● Pre-opening expenses decreased to $7.8 million compared to $12.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. ● Operating income increased to $921.9 million, or 15.6% of net sales, compared to $12.5 million, or 0.3% of net sales, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $97.9 million, or 2.5% of net sales. ● The company's tax rate decreased to 24.4% compared to 40.3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. The lower effective tax rate is primarily due to a benefit from the income tax accounting for share-based compensation and favorable provision to tax return adjustments, driven by federal employment tax credits, compared to fiscal 2020. ● Net income increased to $696.5 million compared to $4.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $68.8 million. ● Diluted earnings per share increased to $12.60 including a $0.08 benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation, compared to $0.08 in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $1.22. Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $605.1 million. Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $1.92 billion compared to $1.44 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The $477.2 million increase in inventory was primarily due to the addition of 40 net new stores opened since October 31, 2020, and the acceleration of inventory receipts to support expected demand and mitigate anticipated global supply chain disruptions. Share Repurchase Program During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased 340,668 shares of its common stock at a cost of $126.4 million. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased 2,330,244 shares of its common stock at a cost of $762.2 million. As of October 30, 2021, $759.8 million remained available under the $1.6 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2020. Store Update Real estate activity in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 included seven new stores located in Arden, NC; Atlanta, GA; Batavia, NY; Greensboro, NC; Hickory, NC; Ithaca, NY; and Johnstown, PA. In addition, the Company relocated two stores, remodeled three stores, and closed one store. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the Company opened 42 new stores, relocated four stores, remodeled eight stores, and closed four stores.

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company operated 1,302 stores totaling 13.7 million square feet. Fiscal 2021 Outlook Based on the results for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and revised expectations for consumer demand, the Company has increased its outlook for fiscal 2021. The Company's updated outlook for fiscal 2021 is as follows:

​ Prior FY21 Outlook Updated FY21 Outlook Net sales $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion $8.5 billion to $8.6 billion Comparable sales 30% to 32% 36% to 37% New stores, net 44 no change Remodel and relocation projects 18 17 Operating margin approximately 13% 14.3% to 14.5% Diluted earnings per share $14.50 to $14.70 $16.70 to $17.10 Share repurchases approximately $850 million no change Effective tax rate 24.8% 24.4% Capital expenditures $225 million to $250 million $200 million to $225 million Depreciation and amortization expense $270 million to $280 million no change The Company's outlook for fiscal 2021 assumes a consistent federal tax rate and no material increases in the federal minimum wage. Non-GAAP Financial Information In this press release, the Company provides information regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are not recognized terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and do not purport to be alternatives to operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share as measures of operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided in this release. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability and provides investors with enhanced visibility into its results with respect to the impact of certain costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Conference Call Information A conference call to discuss third quarter of fiscal 2021 results is scheduled for today, December 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 16, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13725135.

● The negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on the company's business, financial condition, profitability, cash flows and supply chain, as well as consumer spending (including future uncertain impacts); ● epidemics, pandemics like COVID-19 or natural disasters that have and could continue to negatively impact the company's sales; ● changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and/or government aid programs; ● a decline in operating results that has and may continue to lead to asset impairment and store closures charges; ● the company's ability to sustain its growth plans and successfully implement its long-range strategic and financial plan; ● the company's ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner; ● the possibility that the company may be unable to compete effectively in its highly competitive markets; ● the company's ability to execute its operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (its replacement enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;

● the possibility that cybersecurity breaches and other disruptions could compromise the company's information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; ● the possibility of material disruptions to the company's information systems; ● the possibility that the capacity of the company's distribution and order fulfillment infrastructure and the performance of its distribution centers and fast fulfillment centers may not be adequate to support its recent growth and expected future growth plans; ● changes in the wholesale cost of the company's products; ● the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues; ● the company's ability to attract and retain key executive personnel; ● the company's ability to successfully execute its common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs; and ● other risk factors detailed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 1,995,775 100.0% $ 1,552,033 100.0% Cost of sales 1,206,301 60.4% 1,006,514 64.9% Gross profit 789,474 39.6% 545,519 35.1% Selling, general and administrative expenses 503,403 25.2% 416,378 26.8% Impairment, restructuring and other costs - 0.0% 23,624 1.5% Pre-opening expenses 1,832 0.1% 4,240 0.3% Operating income 284,239 14.2% 101,277 6.5% Interest expense, net 413 0.0% 1,383 0.1% Income before income taxes 283,826 14.2% 99,894 6.4% Income tax expense 68,537 3.4% 25,096 1.6% Net income $ 215,289 10.8% $ 74,798 4.8% Net income per common share: Basic $ 3.97 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 3.94 $ 1.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,291 56,327 Diluted 54,660 56,546

Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 39 Weeks Ended October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 5,901,501 100.0% $ 3,953,252 100.0% Cost of sales 3,560,276 60.3% 2,775,121 70.2% Gross profit 2,341,225 39.7% 1,178,131 29.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,411,577 23.9% 1,068,877 27.1% Impairment, restructuring and other costs - 0.0% 83,924 2.1% Pre-opening expenses 7,778 0.1% 12,782 0.3% Operating income 921,870 15.6% 12,548 0.3% Interest expense, net 1,196 0.0% 5,272 0.1% Income before income taxes 920,674 15.6% 7,276 0.2% Income tax expense 224,203 3.8% 2,935 0.1% Net income $ 696,471 11.8% $ 4,341 0.1% Net income per common share: Basic $ 12.68 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 12.60 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,921 56,355 Diluted 55,280 56,524

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) October 30, January 30, October 31, 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 605,053 $ 1,046,051 $ 560,902 Receivables, net 169,212 193,109 136,271 Merchandise inventories, net 1,916,343 1,168,215 1,439,098 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,584 107,402 99,810 Prepaid income taxes 37,501 - 8,928 Total current assets 2,833,693 2,514,777 2,245,009 Property and equipment, net 908,665 995,795 1,042,262 Operating lease assets 1,464,533 1,504,614 1,510,030 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 1,770 2,465 2,696 Deferred compensation plan assets 36,403 33,223 30,141 Other long-term assets 31,833 28,225 29,986 Total assets $ 5,287,767 $ 5,089,969 $ 4,870,994 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 747,451 $ 477,052 $ 478,501 Accrued liabilities 329,672 296,334 268,310 Deferred revenue 272,628 274,383 224,862 Current operating lease liabilities 274,365 253,415 252,171 Accrued income taxes - 42,529 6,499 Total current liabilities 1,624,116 1,343,713 1,230,343 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,565,921 1,643,386 1,661,750 Deferred income taxes 67,267 65,359 89,112 Other long-term liabilities 43,663 37,962 35,352 Total liabilities 3,300,967 3,090,420 3,016,557 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders' equity 1,986,800 1,999,549 1,854,437 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,287,767 $ 5,089,969 $ 4,870,994

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 39 Weeks Ended October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 696,471 $ 4,341 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 204,734 226,386 Non-cash lease expense 206,017 196,354 Long-lived asset impairment charge - 69,932 Deferred income taxes 1,908 (255) Stock-based compensation expense 38,217 22,979 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3,357 5,219 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 23,897 3,066 Merchandise inventories (748,128) (145,397) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,818 3,007 Income taxes (80,027) 13,958 Accounts payable 266,104 62,337 Accrued liabilities 24,482 24,582 Deferred revenue (1,755) (12,673) Operating lease liabilities (222,451) (212,665) Other assets and liabilities 213 (2,126) Net cash provided by operating activities 414,857 259,045 Investing activities Short-term investments, net - 110,000 Capital expenditures (108,418) (116,745) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,220) Purchases of equity investments - (5,665) Net cash used in investing activities (108,418) (13,630) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt - 800,000 Payments on long-term debt - (800,000) Repurchase of common shares (762,167) (72,981) Stock options exercised 30,297 1,346 Purchase of treasury shares (15,511) (3,256) Debt issuance costs - (1,861) Net cash used in financing activities (747,381) (76,752) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (56) (86) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (440,998) 168,577 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,046,051 392,325 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 605,053 $ 560,902

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2021 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,264 28 2 1,290 2nd Quarter 1,290 7 1 1,296 3rd Quarter 1,296 7 1 1,302 Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2021 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 13,291,838 327,476 22,906 13,596,408 2nd Quarter 13,596,408 62,511 10,760 13,648,159 3rd Quarter 13,648,159 67,018 10,974 13,704,203

Ulta Beauty, Inc. Sales by Category The following tables set forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category: 13 weeks ended October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 Cosmetics (1) 45% 47% Haircare products and styling tools (1) 21% 20% Skincare (1) 16% 16% Fragrance and bath 12% 10% Services 3% 4% Accessories and other (1) 3% 3% 100% 100% 39 weeks ended October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 Cosmetics (1) 44% 47% Haircare products and styling tools (1) 20% 20% Skincare (1) 17% 17% Fragrance and bath 12% 9% Services 4% 4% Accessories and other (1) 3% 3% 100% 100% (1) Certain sales departments were reclassified between categories in the prior year to conform to current year presentation.