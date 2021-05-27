ULTA BEAUTY : ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K) 05/27/2021 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

ULTA BEAUTY ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2021 RESULTS Net Sales of $1.9 Billion Compared to $1.2 Billion in the Year-Ago Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 65.9% Net Income of $230.3 Million or $4.10 Per Diluted Share Company Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 Bolingbrook, IL - May 27, 2021 - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021. May 1, May 2, May 4, (Dollars in millions) 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,938.5 $ 1,173.2 $ 1,743.0 Comparable sales 65.9% (35.3)% 7.0% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 38.9% 25.9% 37.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 443.9 $ 380.9 $ 403.1 Operating income (as a percentage of net sales) 15.8% (8.7)% 13.6% Diluted earnings per share $ 4.10 $ (1.39) $ 3.26 New store openings, net 26 10 22 'The Ulta Beauty team delivered an outstanding start to the year, with sales and earnings exceeding fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 first quarter levels,' said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer. 'I want to thank all our associates for their continued efforts to deliver great experiences and support our business in an environment that continues to be very dynamic.' 'We have emerged from 2020 with strong momentum in our sales trends, market share gains, and consumer sentiment,' said Dave Kimbell, president. 'As increasing consumer confidence, the relaxation of restrictions, and a desire for newness drive increased engagement with the beauty category, our differentiated model, combined with our ongoing efforts to create meaningful guest connections, position us well to lead through the category recovery.' For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 ● Net sales increased 65.2% to $1.9 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The net sales increase during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was primarily due to the favorable impact in the U.S. from improving consumer confidence, government stimulus payments and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. ● Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months, including stores temporarily closed due to COVID-19, and e-commerce sales) increased 65.9% compared to a decrease of 35.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by a 52.5% increase in transactions and an 8.8% increase in average ticket. Compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, comparable sales increased 7.0%. ● Gross profit increased to $753.8 million compared to $303.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 38.9% compared to 25.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to leverage in fixed costs due to higher sales; improvement in merchandise margins; lower salon expenses; and favorable channel mix shifts. ● Selling, general and administrative ('SG&A') expenses increased to $443.9 million compared to $380.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to higher store payroll and benefits and higher advertising. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 22.9% compared to 32.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by an increase in net sales. ● There were no impairment costs recognized in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $19.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. ● Pre-opening expenses of $4.6 million were consistent with the first quarter of fiscal 2020. ● Operating income was$305.3 million, or 15.8% of net sales, compared to operating loss of $101.5 million, or (8.7)% of net sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $81.9 million, or (7.0)% of net sales. ● Tax rate increased to 24.5% compared to 23.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The higher effective tax rate is primarily due to a decrease in the benefit of state tax credits. ● Net income was $230.3 million compared to net loss of $78.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $63.6 million. ● Diluted earnings per share was $4.10, including a $0.03 benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation, compared to diluted loss per share of $1.39 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted loss per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.13. Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $947.5 million. Merchandise inventories, net at the end of first quarter of fiscal 2021 increased $13.0 million to $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in inventory was primarily driven by 26 net new stores and the opening of the Jacksonville, FL fast fulfillment center, partially offset by lower inventory due to higher than expected sales. Share Repurchase Program During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased 1,243,209 shares of its common stock at a cost of $392.3 million. As of May 1, 2021, $1.1 billion remained available under the $1.6 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2020. Store Update Real estate activity in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 included 28 new stores located in Acworth, GA; Albertville, AL; Ames, IA; Bakersfield, CA; Beaumont, CA; Bradenton, FL; Canoga Park, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Easley, SC; Hadley, MA; Houston, TX; Ledgewood, NJ; Miami, FL; Mount Pleasant, MI; New York, NY; Novato, CA; Orange, CA; Panama City, FL; Salem, NH; Shallotte, NC; St. Johns, FL; Sumter, SC; Tampa, FL; Washington, PA; Watertown, MA; West Chester, OH; West Hartford, CT; and Wilmington, NC. In addition, the Company relocated one store and closed two stores. The first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended with 1,290 stores totaling 13.6 million square feet, representing a 2.3% increase in square footage compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 Outlook The Company has updated its outlook for fiscal 2021. Prior FY21 Outlook Updated FY21 Outlook Net sales $7.2 billion to $7.3 billion $7.7 billion to $7.8 billion Comparable sales 15% to 17% 23% to 25% New stores, net 40 no change Remodel and relocation projects 21 19 Operating margin approximately 9% approximately 11% Diluted earnings per share $8.85 to $9.30 $11.50 to $11.95 Share repurchases approximately $850 million no change Effective tax rate 24.8% no change Capital expenditures $200 million to $250 million $225 million to $250 million Depreciation and amortization expense $270 million to $280 million no change The Company's outlook for fiscal 2021 assumes no material increases in the federal minimum wage and does not include assumptions for any impact related to a resurgence of COVID-19. Non-GAAP Financial Information In this press release, the Company provides information regarding adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted loss per share, which are not recognized terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and do not purport to be alternatives to operating loss, net loss, and diluted loss per share as measures of operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted loss per share is provided in this release. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information on comparisons between periods by excluding certain items that affect overall comparability and provides investors with enhanced visibility into its results with respect to the impact of certain costs. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Conference Call Information A conference call to discuss first quarter of fiscal 2021 results is scheduled for today, May 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13718914. About Ulta Beauty At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates 1,290 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com. Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty's corporate responsibility efforts can be found at http://ir.ultabeauty.com/Corporate-Responsibility/. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'outlook,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'targets,' 'strategies' or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: ● The negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on the company's business, financial condition, profitability, cash flows and supply chain, as well as consumer spending (including future uncertain impacts); ● epidemics, pandemics like COVID-19 or natural disasters that have and could continue to negatively impact the company's sales; ● changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and/or government aid programs; ● a decline in operating results that has and may continue to lead to asset impairment and store closures charges; ● the company's ability to sustain its growth plans and successfully implement its long-range strategic and financial plan; ● the company's ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner; ● the possibility that the company may be unable to compete effectively in its highly competitive markets; ● the company's ability to execute its Efficiencies for Growth cost optimization program; ● the possibility that cybersecurity breaches and other disruptions could compromise the company's information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; ● the possibility of material disruptions to the company's information systems; ● the possibility that the capacity of the company's distribution and order fulfillment infrastructure and the performance of its distribution centers and fast fulfillment centers may not be adequate to support its recent growth and expected future growth plans; ● changes in the wholesale cost of the company's products; ● the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues; ● the company's ability to attract and retain key executive personnel; ● the company's ability to successfully execute its common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs; and ● other risk factors detailed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investor Contacts: Kiley Rawlins, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations krawlins@ulta.com (331) 757-2206 Media Contact: Eileen Ziesemer Vice President, Public Relations eziesemer@ulta.com (708) 305-4479 Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 1,938,519 100.0% $ 1,173,210 100.0% Cost of sales 1,184,731 61.1% 869,605 74.1% Gross profit 753,788 38.9% 303,605 25.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses 443,875 22.9% 380,912 32.5% Impairment costs - 0.0% 19,542 1.7% Pre-opening expenses 4,589 0.2% 4,635 0.4% Operating income (loss) 305,324 15.8% (101,484) (8.7)% Interest expense, net 358 0.0% 1,272 0.1% Income (loss) before income taxes 304,966 15.8% (102,756) (8.8)% Income tax expense (benefit) 74,677 3.9% (24,247) (2.1)% Net income (loss) $ 230,289 11.9% $ (78,509) (6.7)% Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 4.13 $ (1.39) Diluted $ 4.10 $ (1.39) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 55,795 56,419 Diluted 56,172 56,419 Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) May 1, January 30, May 2, 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 947,456 $ 1,046,051 $ 1,043,540 Short-term investments - - 110,000 Receivables, net 154,342 193,109 88,691 Merchandise inventories, net 1,353,565 1,168,215 1,340,566 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,393 107,402 97,041 Prepaid income taxes - - 48,982 Total current assets 2,563,756 2,514,777 2,728,820 Property and equipment, net 960,440 995,795 1,148,341 Operating lease assets 1,487,616 1,504,614 1,583,490 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 2,233 2,465 3,159 Deferred compensation plan assets 34,279 33,223 25,388 Other long-term assets 28,350 28,225 30,483 Total assets $ 5,087,544 $ 5,089,969 $ 5,530,551 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 552,837 $ 477,052 $ 466,043 Accrued liabilities 322,676 296,334 173,310 Deferred revenue 270,090 274,383 216,330 Current operating lease liabilities 263,200 253,415 240,496 Accrued income taxes 113,960 42,529 - Total current liabilities 1,522,763 1,343,713 1,096,179 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,613,309 1,643,386 1,748,245 Long-term debt - - 800,000 Deferred income taxes 66,483 65,359 95,276 Other long-term liabilities 40,272 37,962 36,892 Total liabilities 3,242,827 3,090,420 3,776,592 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders' equity 1,844,717 1,999,549 1,753,959 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,087,544 $ 5,089,969 $ 5,530,551 Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 13 Weeks Ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 230,289 $ (78,509) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,599 76,626 Non-cash lease expense 68,881 70,863 Long-lived asset impairment charge - 19,542 Deferred income taxes 1,124 5,909 Stock-based compensation expense 8,978 6,182 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,089 1,521 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 38,767 50,646 Merchandise inventories (185,350) (46,865) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (991) 6,526 Income taxes 71,431 (32,595) Accounts payable 76,580 46,965 Accrued liabilities 23,209 (63,927) Deferred revenue (4,293) (21,205) Operating lease liabilities (72,175) (68,976) Other assets and liabilities 1,929 2,979 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 330,067 (24,318) Investing activities Capital expenditures (34,563) (41,474) Purchases of equity investments - (5,386) Net cash used in investing activities (34,563) (46,860) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt - 800,000 Repurchase of common shares (392,309) (72,981) Stock options exercised 5,032 250 Purchase of treasury shares (6,766) (3,002) Debt issuance costs - (1,799) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (394,043) 722,468 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (56) (75) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (98,595) 651,215 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,046,051 392,325 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 947,456 $ 1,043,540 Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2021 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,264 28 2 1,290 Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2021 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 13,291,838 327,476 22,906 13,596,408 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Sales by Category The following table sets forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category: 13 weeks ended May 1, May 2, 2021 2020 Cosmetics (1) 45% 50% Skincare 19% 17% Haircare products and styling tools 19% 18% Fragrance and bath 11% 7% Services 3% 4% Accessories and other (1) 3% 4% 100% 100% (1) Certain sales departments were reclassified between categories in the prior year to conform to current year presentation. Ulta Beauty, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP basis to Adjusted operating loss, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted diluted loss per share (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020 Operating loss $ (101,484) Add: Store asset impairment 19,542 Adjusted operating loss $ (81,942) Net loss $ (78,509) Add: Store asset impairment 19,542 Less: Income tax benefit of store asset impairment1 (4,612) Adjusted net loss $ (63,579) Diluted loss per share $ (1.39) Add: Store asset impairment 0.35 Less: Income tax benefit of store asset impairment1 (0.09) Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (1.13) 1 The income tax benefit for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the Company's effective tax rate. Attachments Original document

