Ulta Beauty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net Sales of $2.3 Billion Compared to $2.0 Billion in the Year-Ago Quarter

Comparable Sales Increased 14.4%

Net Income of $295.7 Million or $5.70 Per Diluted Share

Company Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period (“second quarter”) and twenty-six-week period (“first six months”) ended July 30, 2022 compared to the same periods ended July 31, 2021.

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 30, July 31, August 1, July 30, July 31, August 1, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,297.1 $ 1,967.2 $ 1,228.0 $ 4,643.0 $ 3,905.7 $ 2,401.2 Comparable sales 14.4% 56.3% (26.7)% 16.2% 60.9% (31.1)% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 40.4% 40.6% 26.8% 40.3% 39.7% 26.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 534.5 $ 464.3 $ 271.6 $ 1,035.4 $ 908.2 $ 652.5 Operating income (loss) (as a percentage of net sales) 17.0% 16.9% 1.1% 17.9% 16.3% (3.7)% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 5.70 $ 4.56 $ 0.14 $ 12.00 $ 8.66 $ (1.25) New store openings, net 7 6 — 17 32 10

“Strong consumer demand and broad-based momentum across our business continued as our teams executed our plans with excellence,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. “For the quarter, we delivered double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories and increased profitability, demonstrating the strength of our model and the commitment of our teams.”

Kimbell continued, “As we look to the second half of the year, we continue to operate in a dynamic environment, but I am confident that our unique model and one-of-a-kind assortment, paired with the strong emotional connection guests have to Beauty, position us well to continue to deliver profitable growth.”

For the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Net sales increased 16.8% to $2.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 14.4% compared to an increase of 56.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by an 8.3% increase in transactions and a 5.6% increase in average ticket.

Gross profit increased 16.3% to $928.2 million compared to $798.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 40.4% compared to 40.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to lower merchandise margin and higher inventory shrink, partially offset by leverage of fixed costs and strong growth in other revenue.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 15.1% to $534.5 million compared to $464.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 23.3% compared to 23.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to lower marketing expenses and leverage of store payroll and benefits and store expenses due to higher sales, partially offset by deleverage in corporate overhead primarily due to strategic investments and higher incentive compensation.

Pre-opening expenses increased to $2.3 million compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income increased 17.8% to $391.4 million, or 17.0% of net sales, compared to $332.3 million, or 16.9% of net sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company’s tax rate increased to 24.5% compared to 24.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income increased 17.8% to $295.7 million compared to $250.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted earnings per share increased 25.0% to $5.70, including a $0.01 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $4.56, including a $0.04 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the First Six Months of Fiscal 2022

Net sales increased 18.9% to $4.6 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the first six months of fiscal 2021, primarily due to the favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions compared to the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Comparable sales increased 16.2% compared to an increase of 60.9% in the first six months of fiscal 2021, driven by a 9.2% increase in transactions and a 6.4% increase in average ticket.

Gross profit increased 20.5% to $1.9 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the first six months of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 40.3% compared to 39.7% in the first six months of fiscal 2021, primarily due to leverage of fixed costs, strong growth in other revenue, and favorable channel mix shifts, partially offset by lower merchandise margin and higher inventory shrink.

SG&A expenses increased 14.0% to $1.0 billion compared to $0.9 billion in the first six months of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 22.3% compared to 23.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2021, due to lower marketing expenses and leverage of store payroll and benefits due to higher sales, partially offset by deleverage in corporate overhead primarily due to strategic investments.

Pre-opening expenses decreased to $4.6 million compared to $5.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Operating income increased 30.0% to $829.1 million, or 17.9% of net sales, compared to $637.6 million, or 16.3% of net sales, in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

The company’s tax rate was 24.3% compared to 24.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Net income increased 30.3% to $627.1 million compared to $481.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Diluted earnings per share increased 38.6% to $12.00, including a $0.03 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $8.66, including a $0.07 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $434.2 million.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $1.67 billion compared to $1.44 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The $222.4 million increase in inventory was primarily due to the addition of 29 net new stores opened since July 31, 2021, inventory to support new brand launches, inventory cost increases, and inventory receipts to maintain strong in-stocks of key items to support expected demand.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 797,994 shares of its common stock at a cost of $301.6 million. During the first six months of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $434.4 million. As of July 30, 2022, $1.6 billion remained available under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Store Update

Real estate activity in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 included seven new stores located in Apopka, FL; Grand Fords, ND; Greenville, SC; Monroe, GA; North Charleston, SC; Saratoga Springs, UT; and Tucson, AZ. In addition, the Company relocated four stores. During the first six months of fiscal 2022, the Company opened 17 new stores and relocated 10 stores.

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company operated 1,325 stores totaling 13.9 million square feet.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Based on the results for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and sales trends experience to date in August, the Company has increased its outlook for fiscal 2022.

The Company’s updated outlook for fiscal 2022 is as follows:

Prior FY22 Outlook Updated FY22 Outlook Net sales $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion Comparable sales 6% to 8% 9.5% to 10.5% New stores, net 50 no change Remodel and relocation projects 35 no change Operating margin 14.1% to 14.4% 14.6% to 14.8% Diluted earnings per share $19.20 to $20.10 $20.70 to $21.20 Share repurchases approximately $900 million no change Effective tax rate approximately 24.5% no change Capital expenditures $375 million to $425 million $350 million to $400 million Depreciation and amortization expense $250 million to $255 million approximately $250 million

The Company’s outlook for fiscal 2022 assumes a consistent federal tax rate.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “strategies” or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation:

changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geo-political events;

the impact of current inflationary cost pressures on payroll, benefits, supply chain, and other operating costs;

our ability to sustain our growth plans and successfully implement our long-range strategic and financial plan;

the ability to execute our operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (our replacement enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;

epidemics, pandemics or natural disasters that have and could continue to negatively impact sales;

our ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner;

the possibility that we may be unable to compete effectively in our highly competitive markets;

the possibility that cybersecurity or information security breaches and other disruptions could compromise our information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information;

the possibility of material disruptions to our information systems;

the failure to maintain satisfactory compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

the possibility that the capacity of our distribution and order fulfillment infrastructure and the performance of our distribution centers and fast fulfillment centers may not be adequate to support our expected future growth plans;

changes in the wholesale cost of our products;

a decline in operating results that has and may continue to lead to asset impairment and store closure charges;

the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues;

our ability to attract and retain key executive personnel;

the impact of climate change on our business operations and/or supply chain;

our ability to successfully execute our common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs; and

other risk factors detailed in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The company’s filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 2,297,113 100.0 % $ 1,967,207 100.0 % Cost of sales 1,368,949 59.6 % 1,169,244 59.4 % Gross profit 928,164 40.4 % 797,963 40.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 534,459 23.3 % 464,299 23.6 % Pre-opening expenses 2,277 0.1 % 1,357 0.1 % Operating income 391,428 17.0 % 332,307 16.9 % Interest expense (income), net (108 ) (0.0 %) 425 0.0 % Income before income taxes 391,536 17.0 % 331,882 16.9 % Income tax expense 95,859 4.2 % 80,989 4.1 % Net income $ 295,677 12.9 % $ 250,893 12.8 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.73 $ 4.59 Diluted $ 5.70 $ 4.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,607 54,675 Diluted 51,900 55,014

Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 26 Weeks Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 4,643,014 100.0% $ 3,905,726 100.0% Cost of sales 2,773,824 59.7% 2,353,975 60.3% Gross profit 1,869,190 40.3% 1,551,751 39.7% Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,035,429 22.3% 908,174 23.3% Pre-opening expenses 4,625 0.1% 5,946 0.1% Operating income 829,136 17.9% 637,631 16.3% Interest expense, net 293 0.0% 783 0.0% Income before income taxes 828,843 17.9% 636,848 16.3% Income tax expense 201,771 4.3% 155,666 4.0% Net income $ 627,072 13.5% $ 481,182 12.3% Net income per common share: Basic $ 12.08 $ 8.71 Diluted $ 12.00 $ 8.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,928 55,235 Diluted 52,237 55,592

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) July 30, January 29, July 31, 2022 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 434,226 $ 431,560 $ 770,144 Receivables, net 180,514 233,682 154,416 Merchandise inventories, net 1,666,130 1,499,218 1,443,685 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 123,014 110,814 108,145 Prepaid income taxes 39,029 5,909 18,544 Total current assets 2,442,913 2,281,183 2,494,934 Property and equipment, net 912,017 914,476 909,507 Operating lease assets 1,509,246 1,482,256 1,470,166 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 1,075 1,538 2,001 Deferred compensation plan assets 33,393 38,409 36,396 Other long-term assets 36,480 35,647 30,711 Total assets $ 4,945,994 $ 4,764,379 $ 4,954,585 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 586,851 $ 552,730 $ 535,257 Accrued liabilities 323,939 364,797 313,372 Deferred revenue 316,571 353,579 265,462 Current operating lease liabilities 274,693 274,118 267,442 Accrued income taxes — 12,786 — Total current liabilities 1,502,054 1,558,010 1,381,533 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,582,003 1,572,638 1,585,539 Deferred income taxes 40,029 39,693 64,535 Other long-term liabilities 52,840 58,665 43,165 Total liabilities 3,176,926 3,229,006 3,074,772 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders’ equity 1,769,068 1,535,373 1,879,813 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,945,994 $ 4,764,379 $ 4,954,585

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 26 Weeks Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 627,072 $ 481,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,721 139,577 Non-cash lease expense 146,251 137,521 Deferred income taxes 336 (824 ) Stock-based compensation expense 22,875 19,097 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,277 1,703 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 53,168 38,693 Merchandise inventories (166,912 ) (275,470 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,200 ) (741 ) Income taxes (45,906 ) (61,074 ) Accounts payable 40,051 59,360 Accrued liabilities (49,364 ) 17,858 Deferred revenue (37,008 ) (8,921 ) Operating lease liabilities (163,302 ) (146,892 ) Other assets and liabilities (392 ) 344 Net cash provided by operating activities 540,667 401,413 Investing activities Capital expenditures (120,500 ) (57,305 ) Other investments (1,249 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (121,749 ) (57,305 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common shares (434,448 ) (635,793 ) Stock options exercised 24,521 22,808 Purchase of treasury shares (6,325 ) (6,974 ) Net cash used in financing activities (416,252 ) (619,959 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (56 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,666 (275,907 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 431,560 1,046,051 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 434,226 $ 770,144

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2022 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,308 10 0 1,318 2nd Quarter 1,318 7 0 1,325 Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2022 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 13,770,438 90,905 0 13,861,343 2nd Quarter 13,861,343 61,257 0 13,922,600

Exhibit 6 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Sales by Category The following tables set forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category: 13 Weeks Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 Cosmetics 42% 43% Haircare products and styling tools 22% 21% Skincare 17% 17% Fragrance and bath 12% 12% Services 4% 4% Accessories and other 3% 3% 100% 100% 26 Weeks Ended July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 Cosmetics 43% 44% Haircare products and styling tools 21% 20% Skincare 17% 18% Fragrance and bath 12% 11% Services 4% 4% Accessories and other 3% 3% 100% 100%

