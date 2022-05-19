Log in
    ULTA   US90384S3031

ULTA BEAUTY, INC.

(ULTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
350.45 USD   -10.83%
08:08aUlta Beauty Launches Retail Media Network, UB Media
BU
05/17Ulta Beauty Poised for Strong Fiscal Q1 Results Amid Solid Business Momentum, Oppenheimer Says
MT
05/12Ulta Beauty to Report First Quarter Results on May 26, 2022
BU
Ulta Beauty Launches Retail Media Network, UB Media

05/19/2022 | 08:08am EDT
Leading Retailer Connects Brand Partners to Unparalleled Audience of Beauty Enthusiasts

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today announced the launch of its retail media network, UB Media, to offer brands addressable advertising leveraging its Ultamate Rewards members, the biggest community of beauty enthusiasts in the industry. This new capability will deliver a winning digital strategy for brand partners to personalize consumer engagement, drive growth, and fuel measurable returns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005280/en/

Ulta Beauty announces the launch of its retail media network, UB Media, to offer brands personalized advertising to connect with its highly engaged and loyal audience of beauty enthusiasts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ulta Beauty announces the launch of its retail media network, UB Media, to offer brands personalized advertising to connect with its highly engaged and loyal audience of beauty enthusiasts. (Photo: Business Wire)

“UB Media harnesses the power of our unmatched, first-party data from our 37 million loyal members to transform the way our brand partners can connect with beauty lovers,” said Brent Rosso, vice president, UB Media. “No one knows the beauty industry and its audience like Ulta Beauty. Our new offering reinforces our ability to engage guests where, when, and how they want to connect, with hyper-focused advertising efforts in a dynamic ecosystem and further elevates our position as brand partner of choice.”

Ulta Beauty recognizes that retail media networks are increasingly critical within the modern marketing mix and for retailers, a valuable opportunity to strengthen brand partnerships. As the country’s leading beauty retail destination, Ulta Beauty actively and proudly ideates and executes opportunities for growth for and with its brand partners. UB Media builds upon the company’s existing Digital Marketing Partner Program to provide even greater, more impactful opportunities to leverage its unparalleled Ultamate Rewards program to create more iterative opportunities within the ever-evolving omnichannel environment.

To bring UB Media to life, Ulta Beauty enriched its portfolio of ad products and channels – and will continue to do so in real time. At launch, the network offers advertising access via offsite display, videos, social and influencer as well as onsite sponsored products. Onsite display inventory on Ulta Beauty-owned properties is one of several new, core offerings activated this year. This full suite of ad inventory, experiences, and value-added services will be supplemented with additional formats in the future.

Ulta Beauty has created means to make the creative process easier for brand partners with the intent to reduce turnover time and deliver more agility and quicker speed to market. Additionally, brand partners using UB Media will have access to closed-loop campaign level reporting including audience and creative insights.

For more information, please visit ulta.com/ubmedia.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at https://ulta.com/investor/esg.


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
