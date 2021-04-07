Log in
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.

(ULTA)
Ulta Beauty : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 7th Annual Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:50 a.m. Central Time. The presentation will be hosted by Dave Kimbell, President, Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer, and Kecia Steelman, Chief Store Operations Officer. The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at http://ir.ultabeauty.com/Corporate-Responsibility/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 366 M - -
Net income 2022 534 M - -
Net cash 2022 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 731 M 17 731 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 94,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Kimbell President
Scott M. Settersten Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert F. DiRomualdo Non-Executive Chairman
Elliott Rodgers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.9.86%17 731
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.7.26%1 385
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED52.07%726
BEAUTY GARAGE INC.37.94%211
BEAUTY COMMUNITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.33%169
INNATURE BERHAD31.13%110
