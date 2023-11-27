Official ULTA BEAUTY, INC. press release

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Kecia Steelman, president and chief operating officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:55 a.m. Central Time

In addition, Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

The Fireside Chats will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor, and a replay of the webcasts will be available for a limited time.

