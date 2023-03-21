Ulta Beauty to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan’s 9th Annual Retail Round-Up Conference on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Central Time. The Fireside Chat will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,350 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

