Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ulta Beauty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULTA   US90384S3031

ULTA BEAUTY, INC.

(ULTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
515.91 USD   +1.11%
04:06pUlta Beauty to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference
BU
03/20Foot Locker Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Tops Street Views But Annual Outlook Falls Short of Expectations
MT
03/16Insider Sell: Ulta Beauty
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ulta Beauty to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference

03/21/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan’s 9th Annual Retail Round-Up Conference on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Central Time. The Fireside Chat will be webcast live at https://www.ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,350 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ULTA BEAUTY, INC.
04:06pUlta Beauty to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference
BU
03/20Foot Locker Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Tops Street Views But Annual Outlook Falls Short of E..
MT
03/16Insider Sell: Ulta Beauty
MT
03/13Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ulta Beauty to $535 From $510, Maintains Equal-W..
MT
03/13Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target on Ulta Beauty to $531 From $508 After Fiscal Q4 Beat..
MT
03/10Gap, Vail Resorts fall; Ulta Beauty, Stratasys rise
AQ
03/10BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Ulta Beauty to $510 From $390, Maintains Market Per..
MT
03/10Telsey Advisory Group Increases Price Target on Ulta Beauty to $600 From $575, Maintain..
MT
03/10Credit Suisse Raises Ulta Beauty's PT to $580 From $535 After Q4 Beat, Notes 'Very Stro..
MT
03/10Barclays Adjusts Ulta Beauty Price Target to $636 From $548, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ULTA BEAUTY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 001 M - -
Net income 2023 1 187 M - -
Net cash 2023 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25 961 M 25 961 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ULTA BEAUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ulta Beauty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTA BEAUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 510,23 $
Average target price 553,36 $
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David C. Kimbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Settersten Director-Financial Reporting
Mani Suri Chief Information Officer
Kecia Steelman Chief Operating Officer
Jodi Jodi Caro Secretary, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.8.77%25 961
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-17.37%7 966
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.34.74%3 971
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.04%677
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE7.89%369
LYKO GROUP AB (PUBL)-5.81%215