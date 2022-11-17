Advanced search
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.

(ULTA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
434.70 USD   -0.20%
Ulta Beauty to Report Third Quarter Results on December 1, 2022

11/17/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced it plans to report financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. The conference call will be hosted by Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer.

Investors and analysts who are interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 704-4453. Participants may also listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website located at https://www.ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 15, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13733783.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at https://www.ulta.com/investor.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 757 M - -
Net income 2023 1 101 M - -
Net cash 2023 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22 311 M 22 311 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 28 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
David C. Kimbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott M. Settersten Director-Financial Reporting
Mani Suri Chief Information Officer
Kecia Steelman Chief Operating Officer
Jodi Jodi Caro Secretary, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.5.64%22 311
L BRANDS-55.11%7 155
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.59.35%2 801
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.74%452
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE2.43%316
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-59.58%303