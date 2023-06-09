Ultima Capital : achieved 2022 results highlighting strong operational performance

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to clause 16 of the BX Swiss Listing Rules

Ultima Capital SA achieved 2022 results highlighting strong operational performance

Switzerland, 09 June 2023 - Ultima Capital SA (BX: ULTIMA, "Ultima"), a Swiss luxury real estate owner, developer and operator listed on BX Swiss, reports its consolidated financial results1 as of 31 December 2022.

During 2022, Ultima continued its strategy as the global economy eased out from the COVID-19 pandemic and then encountered international geopolitical tensions and a challenging market environment.

The 2022 results highlight an excellent operating performance driven by growing revenues and the development of the high-end real estate portfolio.

The increase in revenues (up 18% from 2021) and the management of operating costs underline the strength of Ultima's business strategy.

The Group's strategy continues to be the development and provision of a 360-degree client offer, covering premium destinations from select mountain resorts to secluded waterfront retreats and prime urban real estate all year round. Currently, Ultima has an operational portfolio consisting of 30 residences, chalets, villas and plots across 7 locations. Its development has continued to accelerate, with 9 new units under construction/renovation and a further 9 units under project, across 4 locations.

The diversified real estate portfolio continues to entice ultra-high net worth clients from around the world seeking privacy, exclusivity, and exceptional experiences.

Growing revenues and operating results

For 2022, Ultima generated consolidated revenues of CHF 16.84 million (up 18% from 2021), mainly through the lease of investment properties owned by Ultima to ULT Management Holding SA and its subsidiaries ("ULT Management") in multiple locations (Gstaad, Megève, Corfu, Mies, and Courchevel), by management activities in the Crans-Montana property, and by a license agreement signed with ULT Management.

The 2022 operating profit (before revaluations and amortization) of CHF 10.25 million (up 25% from CHF 8.18 million in 2021) underscores the growing performance and attractiveness of the properties.

Continued development of the portfolio and optimization of the financing structure

The development of our high-end real estate portfolio was very active during 2022 with the start of construction at Cologny (Geneva) and renovations at the Gstaad Promenade Chesery and Quai Wilson (Geneva) properties.

Final works and renovation were achieved at the Cannes Le Grand Jardin property and the opening was held in July 2022. The delivery of Le Grand Jardin enables Ultima to expand the choice and services available to existing and new clients, and to further meet client demands for exclusivity and privacy.

The consolidated financial statements are comprised of the consolidated balance sheet and income statement of Ultima Capital SA and its subsidiaries as of 31 December 2022 and cover the time period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

