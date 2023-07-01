PRESS RELEASE

Ultima Capital SA announces Annual General Meeting 2023 results: shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors by a large majority

Approval of the Annual Report 2022 and the Compensation Report 2022

Appropriation of results

Increase of the existing conditional capital for financing, acquisitions and other purposes and subsequent amendment of the article 2.1b of the articles of association

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

Re-election of Jean-Pierre Verlaine, Dimitri Waeber, Gregorio Perez Tenorio and Beat Spörri as members of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Jean-Pierre Verlaine as chairman of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Beat Spörri as chairperson and member of the Compensation Committee

Re-election of the statutory auditor KPMG SA and the independent proxy Buis Bürgi AG

Approval of the compensation for the Board of Directors for the period until the next annual general meeting and for the Executive Management for the financial year 2024.

Switzerland, 1 July 2023 - Ultima Capital SA (BX: ULTIMA, "Ultima"), a Swiss luxury real estate owner, developer and operator listed on BX Swiss, announces that its shareholders approved all of the resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug on 30 June 2023.

The AGM took place in a public format. A total of 3,787,201 shares with voting rights, corresponding to 64.08% of the entire share capital of CHF 590,992.20, were represented by the independent proxy.

About Ultima Capital SA

Ultima Capital SA holds and develops a portfolio of 48 residences, chalets, villas and plots across 11 locations. The business activity of Ultima includes the long-term direct or indirect holding of luxury properties, located in France (Courchevel, Megève, Cannes), in renowned ski resorts in Switzerland (Gstaad, Schönried, Crans- Montana), while the other properties are located in the Geneva City area and in Greece (Corfu).

The Company's shares are traded on the BX Swiss exchange in Switzerland under the ticker symbol 'ULTIMA' (Swiss Security number 49106400, ISIN: CH0491064009).

Media: Investors: Cabinet Privé de Conseils (CPC), Geneva Ultima Capital SA Toomas Kull: +41 76 748 01 74 Margaux Hirzel, Investor Relations CPC: +41 22 552 46 46 investors@ultimacapital.com media@ultimacapital.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning ULTIMA CAPITAL SA and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of ULTIMA CAPITAL SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ULTIMA CAPITAL SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

