Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Berne Stock Exchange
  5. Ultima Capital SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULTIMA   CH0491064009

ULTIMA CAPITAL SA

(ULTIMA)
Delayed Berne Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
93.50 CHF    0.00%
05:12pUltima Capital : announces the acquisition of management business from Ult Management
PU
06/09Ultima Capital SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
06/09Ultima Capital : achieved 2022 results highlighting strong operational performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ultima Capital : announces the acquisition of management business from Ult Management

06/16/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to clause 16 of the BX Swiss Listing Rules

Acquisition of management business from Ult Management

Switzerland, 16 June 2023 - Ultima Capital SA (BX: ULTIMA, "Ultima"), a Swiss luxury real estate owner, developer and operator listed on BX Swiss, announces that it is acquiring with retroactive effect as per 1st January 2023 the management business relating to its properties from Ult Management Holding SA and its subsidiaries ("Ult Management"). Various properties held by Ultima are currently leased to and operated by Ult Management. By acquiring the management business from Ult Management, Ultima shifts its strategy to become an operating hospitality company. This step will allow Ultima to gain full control of the operations on all of its properties.

This strategic decision was taken to enable Ultima to take full advantage of the strong growth in the ultra-high-net-worth-individual (UHNWI) segment and the increasing demand for confidentiality and privacy. In addition to providing direct and exclusive access to this sought-after clientele, this acquisition will also enable Ultima to replicate the model already in place in Crans-Montana, which has demonstrated the company's ability to successfully manage this type of operation over the past few years.

Following the integration of the Ult Management business, Ultima should be able to see its revenues increase thanks to the economic activity of its operating business. Ultima will therefore become an operating group, with all operations managed internally by group employees, both at the corporate and property level.

Ultima has come to an agreement with Ult Management on 16 June 2023 and the board of directors of Ultima has approved the transactional documentation on the same date.

About Ultima Capital SA

Ultima Capital SA holds and develops a portfolio of 48 residences, chalets, villas and plots across 11 locations. The business activity of Ultima includes the long-term direct or indirect holding of luxury properties, located in France (Courchevel, Megève, Cannes), in renowned ski resorts in Switzerland (Gstaad, Schönried, Crans-Montana), while the other properties are located in the Geneva City area and in Greece (Corfu).

The Company's shares are traded on the BX Swiss exchange in Switzerland under the ticker symbol 'ULTIMA' (Swiss Security number 49106400, ISIN: CH0491064009).

Media:

Investors:

Cabinet Privé de Conseils (CPC), Geneva

Ultima Capital SA

Toomas Kull: +41 76 748 01 74

Margaux Hirzel, Investor Relations

CPC: +41 22 552 46 46

investors@ultimacapital.com

media@ultimacapital.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning ULTIMA CAPITAL SA and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of ULTIMA CAPITAL SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ULTIMA CAPITAL SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Page 1 / 1

Disclaimer

Ultima Capital SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 21:11:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ULTIMA CAPITAL SA
05:12pUltima Capital : announces the acquisition of management business from Ult Management
PU
06/09Ultima Capital SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
06/09Ultima Capital : achieved 2022 results highlighting strong operational performance
PU
2022Ultima Capital : publishes half-year 2022 results
PU
2022Ultima Capital SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Ultima Capital : announces Annual General Meeting 2022 results
PU
2021Ultima Capital : results for the first half of 2021
PU
2021Ultima Capital : publishes audited 2020 results reaffirming its profitable strategy and so..
PU
2021Ultima Capital : announces 2020 results confirming its profitable strategy and solid balan..
PU
2020Ultima Capital : York Capital Management and Ultima Capital two co-founders reach deal to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 553 M 619 M 619 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ULTIMA CAPITAL SA
Duration : Period :
Ultima Capital SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexis Delayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Verlaine Chairman
Beat Spoerri Director
Dany Roizman Director
Gregorio Pérez Tenorio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ULTIMA CAPITAL SA-3.61%618
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.69%53 597
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.32%37 225
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP91.62%24 528
CARNIVAL CORPORATION100.00%20 012
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED4.67%14 112
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer